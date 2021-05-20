North Platte will require loads be covered and secured when brought to transfer station

The city of North Platte will require loads brought to its transfer station near Lake Maloney to be covered and secured beginning June 7.

Uncovered and unsecured loads will be subject to double the station’s listed disposal charges, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said in a press release.

The city is taking the step because of the amount of litter that has accumulated along South Buffalo Bill Avenue from the South Platte River to the transfer station, he said.

Employees at the station’s scale house will determine final charges for uncovered and unsecured loads, Groseth said. No appeals or exceptions will be allowed.