North Platte wins Governor's Showcase Community Award for outstanding economic development

North Platte “has successfully created opportunities for businesses to grow and for residents to enhance their quality of life,” Ricketts said.

Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, called North Platte “a shining example of what can be achieved at the local level when you approach economic development with a spirit of proactivity, an all-hands-on-deck mentality and the ability to leverage available resources.

“Congratulations are due to the entire community for what they have been able to achieve and for what’s on the horizon.”

In comments for the governor’s press release, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the Showcase Community award “is beyond anything we hoped for when we set out to revitalize North Platte through our five-year economic development plan.”

It validates “the hard work of countless individuals, groups and citizens that banded together to make our accomplishments possible,” he said. “There’s incredible enthusiasm for the future, and this recognition puts even more wind in our sails.”