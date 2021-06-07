North Platte woman admits to driving under influence in crash with child in car

A 27-year-old North Platte woman admitted Monday to driving under the influence, which led to a crash while she had a child in her vehicle.
In Lincoln County District Court, Consuelo V. Deollos pleaded guilty of driving under the influence — second offense and negligent child abuse with no injury.
She is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.
A charge of intentional child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
A 2-year-old was in the vehicle with her in the head-on collision on the 3000 block of South Jeffers Street early March 30.
She also was accused of leaving a year-old child alone at home.
Deollos was previously convicted of driving under the influence in September 2016 in Lancaster County.
Also Monday, Timothy D. Johnson, 30, was sentenced to 364 days in jail each for charges of possession of Valium and possession of Suboxone.
Both charges stem from a Sept. 14, 2020, incident. He also received 12 months of post-release supervision.
The terms run at the same time and he was credited with 76 days served.
Johnson also was sentenced to 364 days in jail for possession of a stolen firearm in a separate case from the same date.
He was credited with 190 days served. The two sentences will run one after another.
Judge Michael Piccolo told Johnson that his criminal history and failure to comply with probation made him a candidate for a prison term. But he also considered Johnson’s work over the past seven months to address his addiction issues and his interest in continuing to do so.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Carl L. Wid, 41, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to driving with a revoked license — second offense. The charge stems from a April 4 arrest.
Wid is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.
» David M. Dorwart Jr., 28, pleaded no contest to a charge of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less — third offense.
The charge stems from an incident at the North Platte Walmart on March 6. Charges of resisting arrest and second-degree trespassing were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Dorwart was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 38 days served.
» Lebraya K. Green, 21, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and minor in possession were all dismissed in the plea agreement.
The charge stems from a traffic stop March 12, 2020, in which 29 grams of marijuana along with $245 were found in the center console of a vehicle she was driving. She was 20 at the time of the arrest.
Green’s sentence was deferred as she has been accepted into problem-solving court.
» Aaron Davis, 28, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, pleaded not guilty of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on March 31.
A July 12 status hearing was set.
» Kay M. Griffis, 59, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine in a May 20, 2020, incident.
A July 26 status hearing was scheduled.
» Ronald A. Dennis, 41, pleaded not guilty to counts of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and negligent child abuse with no injury in two separate cases.
The incidents happened on June 28, 2020, and Jan. 8 of this year.
An Aug. 23 status hearing was scheduled.
» James M. Tackett, 40, pleaded not guilty of driving with a revoked license, driving under the influence with three previous convictions and refusal to submit to test — fourth offense.
The charges stem from a Feb. 8 incident.
A July 26 status hearing was scheduled.
» Jesse C. Beseke, 34, of Curtis, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a July 3, 2020, incident.
A July 26 status hearing was scheduled.
» Colby T. Dewey, 28, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting a burglary that stems from an April 8 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Erika K. Charging Elk, 28, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in two separate cases. The charges stem from incidents on Dec. 6, 2020, and April 3 this year.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Joseph E. Olsson, 32, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine that stems from an Oct. 14 incident.
He also pleaded not guilty of assault by a confined person in a separate case. The charge is from a Feb. 27 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Daniel S. Endicott, 35, pleaded not guilty to counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and distribution of an imitation controlled substance.
The charges all stem from an April 13 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Tianna R. Estrada, 21, pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge that stems from a Sept. 29, 2020, incident.
A July 12 status hearing was set.
» Michael W. Stroble, 28, pleaded not guilty to counts of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and assault by strangulation or suffocation.
Both charges stem from an April 16 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was set.
» Latonya Tyan, 48, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a May 16 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was scheduled.
» Hiram E. Rodriguez-Zayas, 31, pleaded not guilty to possession of 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine. The case stems from an April 3 arrest when officials say he was found with five bags of methamphetamine.
A July 26 status hearing was set.
» Shae L. Lumadue, 23, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of Adderall with intent to distribute. That charge stems from a Feb. 9 incident.
A July 12 status hearing was set.
» Michael D. Lappegard Jr., 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of Valium and possession of Adderall. The four charges all stem from an April 20 incident.
A June 21 status hearing was set.
