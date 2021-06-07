North Platte woman admits to driving under influence in crash with child in car

He was credited with 190 days served. The two sentences will run one after another.

Judge Michael Piccolo told Johnson that his criminal history and failure to comply with probation made him a candidate for a prison term. But he also considered Johnson’s work over the past seven months to address his addiction issues and his interest in continuing to do so.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Carl L. Wid, 41, of Lincoln, pleaded no contest to driving with a revoked license — second offense. The charge stems from a April 4 arrest.

Wid is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.

» David M. Dorwart Jr., 28, pleaded no contest to a charge of shoplifting with a value of $500 or less — third offense.

The charge stems from an incident at the North Platte Walmart on March 6. Charges of resisting arrest and second-degree trespassing were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Dorwart was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 38 days served.

» Lebraya K. Green, 21, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.