North Platte woman honored as distinguished Mid-Plains Community College alum

“I’m kind of shocked but also proud to have been selected,” Franzen said of the recognition. “I think it speaks volumes to the opportunities MPCC offers. Mid-Plains Community College is a huge asset to our community, and this award just goes to show that you can do a lot with a good foundation.”

“Danni is extremely deserving of this award,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, MPCC’s vice president of academic affairs and North Platte Community College. “I have known Danni for a number of years — first as an alumni member of the (Medical Laboratory Technician) Program Advisory Board. As an alum, she continues to support the MLT program by helping to recruit students as well as provide input to make our program even better. With her help, we were able to enter into an agreement with GPHealth to help provide adjunct instructors for the program. I have also watched her career continue to excel at GPHealth, and we are so proud that she is an alum of MPCC and that she got her start with us.”