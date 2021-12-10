 Skip to main content
North Platte woman honored by DHHS for her role as a Community Health Worker
North Platte woman honored by DHHS for her role as a Community Health Worker

North Platte woman honored by DHHS for her role as a Community Health Worker

Community health worker Maria Lein, left, smiles as Kathy Karsting, public health nurse with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, talks about Lein’s accomplishments in North Platte on Friday afternoon at the West Central District Health Department office. Lein received the 2021 Community Health Worker Making a Difference award from DHHS, which recognizes a CHW who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork and service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

On Friday afternoon, the Department of Health and Human Services presented Maria Lein with a Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award at the West Central District Health Department office, 1225 S. Poplar St.

The award recognizes community healthcare workers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork and service to the community.

Lein has been a community healthcare worker for about a decade. During that time she has helped connect the community to services and resources, and helped WCDHD develop its minority health program, which educates minority clients on health issues like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol.

In addition to that, she provides interpreter and translator services to her clients who don’t speak English.

“Maria has been described as having a lasting impact on the community. She fosters professionalism and a commitment to the well-being of all who work with her,” said Kathy Karsting, a public health nurse with DHHS, as she presented the award to Lein. “Her advocacy in the community has resulted in many in the healthcare field improving their own practices in serving a diverse community.”

When the program began, Lein looked for clients by knocking on doors and visiting restaurants or laundromats.

She introduced herself, and explained that she could help interpret or translate during appointments with doctors.

“Some people didn’t believe me at first,” Lein said in Spanish. But as time went on, more people came to her. “(The program) has grown a lot since we started.”

Now, Lein “is noted to have the trust of community members and health providers,” Karsting said.

Lein hopes she can keep building that trust as the program grows.

In her role as a CHW, Lein also provides education and health coaching. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lein assisted with testing and vaccination clinics, and helped people find face coverings, as well as understand quarantine and isolation guidelines.

“I love my job,” Lein said in English, before switching back to Spanish. “I love my job a lot.”

