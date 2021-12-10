North Platte woman honored by DHHS for her role as a Community Health Worker

On Friday afternoon, the Department of Health and Human Services presented Maria Lein with a Community Health Worker Making a Difference Award at the West Central District Health Department office, 1225 S. Poplar St.

The award recognizes community healthcare workers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, teamwork and service to the community.

Lein has been a community healthcare worker for about a decade. During that time she has helped connect the community to services and resources, and helped WCDHD develop its minority health program, which educates minority clients on health issues like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol.

In addition to that, she provides interpreter and translator services to her clients who don’t speak English.

“Maria has been described as having a lasting impact on the community. She fosters professionalism and a commitment to the well-being of all who work with her,” said Kathy Karsting, a public health nurse with DHHS, as she presented the award to Lein. “Her advocacy in the community has resulted in many in the healthcare field improving their own practices in serving a diverse community.”

