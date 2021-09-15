North Platte woman organizes cleanup for Nebraska Public Power District tailrace canal

A public cleanup of litter at Nebraska Public Power District’s tailrace canal is scheduled Saturday morning.

The event, organized by Madison Lawrence of North Platte, will begin at 10 a.m. Volunteers are asked to gather at the tailrace public access road behind Cody Go-Karts on Halligan Drive in North Platte.

“What once used to be a little oasis for families from all around is now a serious health hazard for the community,” Lawrence wrote in a Facebook post on the event. “Let’s get to work and step up where we’re needed!”

Water, snacks, trash bags and hand sanitizer will be provided.

“We are committed to keeping this space clean so we can protect and restore it for us and future generations,” Lawrence wrote in a media release. “Participating in a river cleanup is one way that citizens can do their part for the river we all love.”

Those who want to donate for the initiative can reach out to Lawrence at 850-405-7790 or on Facebook by searching for Canal Clean-Up (North Platte).

The project is part of the American Rivers’ National River Cleanup effort.