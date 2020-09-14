Char Merrill-Swalberg of North Platte has organized a donation drive for Colorado wildfire relief.
She said in a Facebook post: “Last year when Nebraska was in dire need, our Colorado neighbors stepped up big time with a convoy of three trucks and two 18-foot trailers loaded to the max with donations for our flood relief. Now is our chance to repay what they so freely gave us.”
The post offers a list of items requested including water, baby wipes, paper products, hygiene products, non-perishable food, pet supplies, new blankets/sleeping bags/pillows, stocking caps/gloves, eye drops, cough drops, baby items and sunblock.
No glass containers or clothing will be accepted.
The drop location is at 920 W. Third St. For additional information, call or text 308-520-9516 or 308-539-4858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.