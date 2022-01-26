North Platte woman, students participate in March for Life in DC

An unplanned pregnancy as a college student and subsequent decisions led to a change of heart for Natalie Gifford from “pro-choice” to “pro-life.”
Last week, Gifford and several students from St. Patrick High School traveled to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life Jan. 21 to protest abortion. Two of Gifford’s daughters were part of that group.
Gifford met her future husband, Danny, while they were both attending the University of Wyoming.
“We were not married and facing an unplanned pregnancy,” Gifford said. “(Danny) was very adamantly pro-life. He grew up Catholic and it just wasn’t even an option for us to do anything about an unplanned pregnancy.”
The couple decided to do the “next right thing.”
“Knowing that it would be hard, we got married, had a baby, finished college,” Gifford said. “Having a baby while you’re in college is not always ideal, but we did it.”
At the time of the pregnancy, Gifford said, she was on the fence about abortion. Even though she believed abortion was wrong, she also believed there was a choice.
“The world tells us we have a choice as long as it’s legal, I guess, it’s no big deal,” Gifford said. “I wasn’t Catholic, I didn’t grow up Catholic, I didn’t have the strong moral values my husband clearly had, so I just followed along with what he felt was the right thing to do.”
Over time, Gifford moved toward joining her husband as a Catholic, but she still had doubts about taking a pro-life position. Over eight years, she took the steps to join the Catholic Church, and at that time they had their marriage blessed.
Yet, she still struggled with pro-choice vs. pro-life.
“I felt like women should be offered the choice and felt like we don’t really need to take a stand against that,” Gifford said. “So I was wrestling with this whole idea of being pro-life because I knew the Catholic Church really supported the pro-life movement.”
Then came the night she came to realize she needed to take a stance. She was five months pregnant and had read some material about "partial birth abortions," a late-term abortion method.
“I had no idea that partial birth abortion was a thing,” Gifford said. “I didn’t know that was legal and that was supporting abortion.”
She came to the understanding that if she was going to be pro-choice, that meant support of partial birth abortion as well.
“You either have to support all of it or none of it,” Gifford said. “So I decided at that moment that I was going to be adamantly pro-life and support being pro-life from conception.”
After making that decision, she said, she found peace for herself.
“I felt like I finally had the clarity to know where I wanted to stand, like I wasn’t on the fence anymore,” Gifford said. “I felt like I either had to be all in or all out, but I needed a reason to be all in for it.”
Since that time she has supported the pro-life movement, and her girls, Madison and Braelyn, have joined her in being active in it. The Giffords also have two sons, Cooper and Hadley.
“My girls started a pro-life group at St. Pat’s,” Gifford said.
The group has about 25 members. Last weekend eight of those students, along with chaperones including Gifford, took the long trip to Washington for the March for Life.
Gifford said it is also significant that the Supreme Court is currently contemplating whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I think it would be excellent to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Gifford said. “The governor (Pete Ricketts) spoke to us by phone (while the group was in Washington) and said Nebraska already has legislation ready if Roe v. Wade is overturned.”
Gifford said if that were to happen, it would open opportunities to support women’s resource centers and crisis pregnancy centers across the state.
“That’s going to be needed now more than ever,” Gifford said. “These resource centers won’t necessarily get the (funding) that they need in order to provide for (services).”
A challenge, Gifford said, is to match the walk with the talk when it comes to being pro-life.
“It’s one thing to stand up for pro-life, but it’s another thing to put it into action,” Gifford said. “I think that will be the time where we’re going to have to put it into action and practice what we preach.”
