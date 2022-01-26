North Platte woman, students participate in March for Life in DC

An unplanned pregnancy as a college student and subsequent decisions led to a change of heart for Natalie Gifford from “pro-choice” to “pro-life.”

Last week, Gifford and several students from St. Patrick High School traveled to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life Jan. 21 to protest abortion. Two of Gifford’s daughters were part of that group.

Gifford met her future husband, Danny, while they were both attending the University of Wyoming.

“We were not married and facing an unplanned pregnancy,” Gifford said. “(Danny) was very adamantly pro-life. He grew up Catholic and it just wasn’t even an option for us to do anything about an unplanned pregnancy.”

The couple decided to do the “next right thing.”

“Knowing that it would be hard, we got married, had a baby, finished college,” Gifford said. “Having a baby while you’re in college is not always ideal, but we did it.”

At the time of the pregnancy, Gifford said, she was on the fence about abortion. Even though she believed abortion was wrong, she also believed there was a choice.