North Platte Young Professionals aim to help North Platte retain young leaders

Curiosity led Evonne Keck to the North Platte Young Professionals about three years ago.
Keck was interested in a guest speaker’s topics, so she accepted a colleague’s invitation to attend the group’s “power hour” meeting.
“I thought it would be interesting,” said Keck, a Campbell native and public relations coordinator for NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte. “It just stuck and I kept going.”
She is one of 25 members of the group that carries the mission to “create and retain young leaders ages 21-40 in our community”.
“There have been studies shown that people in that age group are more likely to stay in an area if they can work and also socialize with people who are their age,” Keck said. “We want to give them opportunities with the young professionals to not only grow in leadership skills but also network and get to know other young leaders in the community.”
Keck is one of seven members on the group’s advisory team, and her focus is the Big Idea North Platte program as well as the group’s “power hours.”
The latter event is held at noon on the second Thursday of each month at NebraskaLand Bank. Each meeting includes a community leader from North Platte or surrounding areas who presents a topic.
Other advisory members focus on recruitment efforts such as the After Hours events that North Platte Young Professionals hold roughly quarterly.
“It’s a chance (for individuals) to come out, have something to eat or drink and just meet people of the same age,” Keck said.
While the group’s focus is on bringing young professionals together, there are no age restrictions.
“We rewrote our bylaws so no one ever ages out,” Keck said. “but we gear the topics and things (in the meetings) to those 20 to 40 years old. Once someone gets past (that age), it might no longer be interesting topics to them, but if it is, they are more than welcome to be part of the group. Young at heart is all we require.”