North Platte Young Professionals aim to help North Platte retain young leaders

Curiosity led Evonne Keck to the North Platte Young Professionals about three years ago.

Keck was interested in a guest speaker’s topics, so she accepted a colleague’s invitation to attend the group’s “power hour” meeting.

“I thought it would be interesting,” said Keck, a Campbell native and public relations coordinator for NebraskaLand Bank in North Platte. “It just stuck and I kept going.”

She is one of 25 members of the group that carries the mission to “create and retain young leaders ages 21-40 in our community”.

“There have been studies shown that people in that age group are more likely to stay in an area if they can work and also socialize with people who are their age,” Keck said. “We want to give them opportunities with the young professionals to not only grow in leadership skills but also network and get to know other young leaders in the community.”

Keck is one of seven members on the group’s advisory team, and her focus is the Big Idea North Platte program as well as the group’s “power hours.”