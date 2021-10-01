North Platte Young Professionals announce Big Idea North Platte 2021 finalists

The North Platte Young Professionals have announced the 2021 finalists in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest.

There are ten finalists in the community category (19 years and older): William Merritt, Chris Amaya Jones, Adi Fernandez, Jon Keck, Gilbert Seck, Blu McGrath, Jenn Porter-Milne, Bobbi Walters, Josh Sperle and Dara Leech. In the youth category (18 years and younger) the finalist is Alex Schimek.

Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest will be Oct. 20 at Brigham’s Taproom, 1100 S. Jeffers St., North Platte.

The social for Big Idea North Platte begins at 5:30 p.m., and the main event starts at 6 p.m. when the top 11 finalists give a two-minute idea pitch and then go through a short question and answer session.

From there, the competition will be narrowed down to the top five finalists by a panel of judges. Once the top five have been selected, audience members will decide who takes home the first, second and third place prizes. Contestants are encouraged to bring their friends, colleagues and fans to secure their place. There is no admission fee to attend Big Idea North Platte.