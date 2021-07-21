North Platte's 2021-22 city budget calls for $3.3M reserve

Under the city’s longtime budgeting practice, all or most of that $5.59 million surplus would be held in the general fund’s contingency fund in case of emergencies like natural disasters, Miller and Kibbon said.

That approach made the extra money easier to access, but it also required the City Council to “appropriate” the contingency fund in every budget as though it were an actual spending item.

Accountants with Grand Island’s AMGL accounting firm have regularly urged the city to instead use a cash reserve fund, as Nebraska’s state government and most local governments do.

Though the cash reserve fund’s balance will still appear in the city’s annual budget legal notice, the council would have to amend the budget to tap it during the year, Miller and Kibbon said.

By setting aside $3.3 million as an initial cash reserve, general-fund spending in North Platte’s first 2021-22 budget draft would rise by 3.3%, from $31.59 million this year to $32.63 million next year.

Kibbon and Miller said the city would keep $1 million in the old contingency fund. The rest of the expected $5.59 million year-end balance would be held for possible pay raises for union and nonunion city employees, they said.