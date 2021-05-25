North Platte's American Legion Auxiliary Unit urges residents to remember veterans on Friday

One of World War I’s notable symbols is about to mark a notable centennial, though COVID-19 has forced the symbol’s absence in North Platte for a second spring.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163 is encouraging residents to remember veterans Friday on National Poppy Day, says Mary E. Agler of North Platte.

It’ll be not only the Friday before Memorial Day — a day Legion and Auxiliary members hope Congress will soon recognize — but also exactly 100 years since the groups joined in observing the first National Poppy Day.

Though efforts to cement the observance on that date faltered worldwide, U.S. veterans groups have distributed red paper poppies around Memorial Day weekend during most of the succeeding century.

Unfortunately, Agler said, the lifting of pandemic restrictions came too late for North Platte’s Legion Auxiliary to plan a poppy distribution this year. Last year’s distribution likewise was canceled.

“We know things are opening up, (but) we’re not going to hurry up and change that,” said Agler, who serves as Unit 163’s poppy chairperson.

She plans to suggest distributing poppies on or around Veterans Day, which originated as Armistice Day on the anniversary of World War I’s end on Nov. 11, 1918.