North Platte's American Legion Auxiliary Unit urges residents to remember veterans on Friday

One of World War I’s notable symbols is about to mark a notable centennial, though COVID-19 has forced the symbol’s absence in North Platte for a second spring.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 163 is encouraging residents to remember veterans Friday on National Poppy Day, says Mary E. Agler of North Platte.
It’ll be not only the Friday before Memorial Day — a day Legion and Auxiliary members hope Congress will soon recognize — but also exactly 100 years since the groups joined in observing the first National Poppy Day.
Though efforts to cement the observance on that date faltered worldwide, U.S. veterans groups have distributed red paper poppies around Memorial Day weekend during most of the succeeding century.
Unfortunately, Agler said, the lifting of pandemic restrictions came too late for North Platte’s Legion Auxiliary to plan a poppy distribution this year. Last year’s distribution likewise was canceled.
“We know things are opening up, (but) we’re not going to hurry up and change that,” said Agler, who serves as Unit 163’s poppy chairperson.
She plans to suggest distributing poppies on or around Veterans Day, which originated as Armistice Day on the anniversary of World War I’s end on Nov. 11, 1918.
“We don’t usually do distribution of poppies on Veterans Day,” Agler said. But since it will have been 2½ years by then since the last distribution, “it might be something to revisit.”
The national Legion and Legion Auxiliary began a campaign in 2017 to have Congress recognize the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. Federal lawmakers have yet to do so.
The red poppy’s connection with the “Great War” was prompted by the conflict’s most famous poem, “In Flanders Fields,” first published Dec. 8, 1915.
Its author, Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, wrote it that spring after seeing red poppies were blooming on graves of soldiers recently buried on the battlefield of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium.
American war volunteer Moira Michael first championed the poppy as a war remembrance in the United States. The Legion, founded in Paris on March 15, 1919, first made it its national emblem of remembrance in September 1920.
But the poppy’s connection with Memorial Day owes more to Anna Guérin, a Frenchwoman and persuasive fundraiser for war relief on both sides of the Atlantic.
After encouraging the Legion to adopt the poppy, Madame Guérin won the support of the group and the Legion Auxiliary for the first National Poppy Day on May 28, 1921.
She hoped the event, organized to benefit her American-Franco Children’s League, would become a permanent “Inter-Allied Poppy Day” observed by all Great War nations that fought on the Allied side.
Though the poppy persevered as a memorial symbol, most Allied nations subsequently chose to encourage their people to don poppies on or around Armistice Day.
But the Veterans of Foreign Wars, also established in World War I’s wake, held its first “Poppy Week” May 22-30, 1922.
The VFW made the poppy its official memorial flower that August, and the Legion launched its own national poppy distribution program in 1924.
