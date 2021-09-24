 Skip to main content
North Platte's annual Life Chain will be Oct. 3 on Fourth and Jeffers streets
North Platte's annual Life Chain will be Oct. 3 on Fourth and Jeffers streets

North Platte’s Life Chain on Oct. 3 will present “a peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness” against legalized abortion, organizers say.

The sidewalk demonstration from 2 to 3 p.m. will be centered on Fourth and Jeffers streets. Signs will be provided, according to a press release.

For more information, contact local coordinator Peggy Orr at 308-532-3333 or orrfarm@gmail.com.

National Life Chain Sunday 2021 will be observed on sidewalks throughout America and Canada, including in 20 Nebraska cities, according to the press release.

In a media release this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to participate in Life Chain.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” Ricketts said. “There are opportunities to pray for an end to abortion and to support expectant mothers and families. I encourage Nebraskans to consider participating as we continue to work to grow a culture of life across our state.”

Life Chain began in the rural California sister towns of Yuba-Marysville in 1987, and each chain is led by a local volunteer coordinator.

