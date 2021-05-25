North Platte's Callahan Cancer Center brings rehab services closer to center's patients

Starting June 1, those who go to Great Plains Health’s Callahan Cancer Center for treatment will have one less stop to make for rehabilitation through physical, occupational and speech therapy.
GPH will offer rehab services at the Callahan Cancer Center.
“The idea is to have an all-inclusive program so these patients can get the care that they need where they’re at, to make it more convenient, to increase that access to care,” said Darrick Parker, director of rehabilitation services.
Physical therapist Susan Hood hopes the program can allow cancer patients to receive the care and support they need.
“We can get an idea of what people’s baseline is, get to know them, understand what’s important to them — the things they want to keep doing — do periodic screenings and catch problems as they come up, just be a partner to them in function,” Hood said.
Often, those who have received treatment for cancer struggle with physical problems such as weakness, fatigue and balance. Other times, they may be concerned about their limitations after surgery — for example, playing piano after a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.
Hood hopes that she can have patients go through a screening when they arrive to provide a baseline, find out what things are important to them and what they want to work toward, and then talk about what the rehab program can help with.
Hood sees her role in the program as “being a partner in function, and having the patients know that there’s someone on their team they can come to help with any of the needs that might come up.”
Even after remission, patients can seek help.
“I’ve spoken with some people who are cancer survivors, and maybe they’ve rung the bell, they’re done with all their treatment, but they’re not back to who they were before and doing the activities they were before,” Hood said. “(It’s important) to have someone who continues to be the partner. They’re not just out on their own and trying to navigate how do I get back to things or maybe accommodate to things I can’t quite get back to.”
The program hits close to home for Hood: Her husband was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2003 and was treated at the Cancer Center, and then relapsed in 2017. He has recently reached his three-year milestone of being in remission since CAR T therapy.
“We couldn’t have asked for better care than what we received here at Great Plains,” Hood said. “I feel like giving back to this community, and (I) have some understanding of what families are going through, and the difficult journey it is. I just want to do whatever I can to make a difference.”
