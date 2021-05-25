North Platte's Callahan Cancer Center brings rehab services closer to center's patients

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hood sees her role in the program as “being a partner in function, and having the patients know that there’s someone on their team they can come to help with any of the needs that might come up.”

Even after remission, patients can seek help.

“I’ve spoken with some people who are cancer survivors, and maybe they’ve rung the bell, they’re done with all their treatment, but they’re not back to who they were before and doing the activities they were before,” Hood said. “(It’s important) to have someone who continues to be the partner. They’re not just out on their own and trying to navigate how do I get back to things or maybe accommodate to things I can’t quite get back to.”

The program hits close to home for Hood: Her husband was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2003 and was treated at the Cancer Center, and then relapsed in 2017. He has recently reached his three-year milestone of being in remission since CAR T therapy.

“We couldn’t have asked for better care than what we received here at Great Plains,” Hood said. “I feel like giving back to this community, and (I) have some understanding of what families are going through, and the difficult journey it is. I just want to do whatever I can to make a difference.”