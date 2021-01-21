North Platte's Canteen District gets retro light poles

Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Dewey’s new streetlights should be turned on soon. Similar poles for East Fifth Street and North Bailey Avenue should arrive in a month or two, he said.

The new poles have smaller, clearer tops because it wasn’t possible to match Sixth Street’s pearl-topped ones, Groseth said. Both sets of poles are colored dark green.

The new poles include some specially equipped ones that will hold and power double-backed, 3-foot-by-4-foot digital video boards, he said. Each block of Dewey will have one such board on each side.

Groseth said he’s not sure about the timetable for installing the video boards, which will be accompanied by music speakers.

Several elements of the North Platte Downtown Association’s accompanying “street and above” beautification plan remain to be installed over the next few months. Benches, garbage cans and planters were installed before the holidays.

Installation of multicolored LED festoon lighting, to be strung over Canteen District streets, has been waiting for the light poles to arrive, said association President Sarah Talbott, co-owner of The Flower Market.