North Platte's Canteen District gets retro light poles

After a supply-related pause through the holidays, the transformation of North Platte’s downtown Canteen District has resumed.
Municipal Light & Water crews Wednesday opened the ongoing project’s fourth year by installing decorative, retro-styled green light poles on both sides of North Dewey Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.
They join shorter, pearl-topped poles put up along East Sixth Street last June, after Paulsen Inc. workers completed the first three of six blocks of 2020’s 7½-month-long, $2.81 million reconstruction of downtown’s 1916 brick streets.
Additional poles were back-ordered when the other three blocks reopened Oct. 8, forcing ML&W crews to install a handful of temporary streetlights for the Christmas shopping season.
The “street and below” renovations dominated Year Three of downtown’s most extensive renovations since the 1970s. The former Dewey sidewalk awnings installed back then were removed in early 2018.
Parallel storefront facelifts also are continuing downtown, typified Wednesday by Condon Signs’ installation of new signage for River Valley Gun Gallery north of Hirschfeld’s.
Owner Sean Condon said his firm has new signs for several more downtown buildings in its pipeline over the coming weeks.
Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Dewey’s new streetlights should be turned on soon. Similar poles for East Fifth Street and North Bailey Avenue should arrive in a month or two, he said.
The new poles have smaller, clearer tops because it wasn’t possible to match Sixth Street’s pearl-topped ones, Groseth said. Both sets of poles are colored dark green.
The new poles include some specially equipped ones that will hold and power double-backed, 3-foot-by-4-foot digital video boards, he said. Each block of Dewey will have one such board on each side.
Groseth said he’s not sure about the timetable for installing the video boards, which will be accompanied by music speakers.
Several elements of the North Platte Downtown Association’s accompanying “street and above” beautification plan remain to be installed over the next few months. Benches, garbage cans and planters were installed before the holidays.
Installation of multicolored LED festoon lighting, to be strung over Canteen District streets, has been waiting for the light poles to arrive, said association President Sarah Talbott, co-owner of The Flower Market.
Overhead “Canteen District” arches for Dewey at East Fourth and just north of East B streets should be ready to install in March, Talbott said.