North Platte's Connection Homeless Shelter provides support and stability to those who need it

The Connection Homeless Shelter began in 1994 and opened the doors to its current facility on July 19, 2010.

Executive Director Ashley Lewis, who is in her fourth year at the shelter, said service to the homeless continues to grow and develop. The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.

“Primarily we provide transitional housing and emergency shelter to individuals and families who are literally homeless,” Lewis said. “Our ultimate goal is to work toward permanent housing in whatever facet that may come from.”

For those who are interested in helping the shelter, a new program offers that opportunity.

“We have a rapid rehousing program that is funded through an emergency grant COVID assistance program,” Lewis said. “If anyone is getting rid of old furniture that is still in decent shape, or desks or housing items, we can use them.”

She said many people who qualify for the program don’t have any possessions for their new home.

“It’s hard to work on your mental health if you go home and have to sleep on the floor,” Lewis said, “or all of your money is going to eat out because they don’t have pots and pans.”