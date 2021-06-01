 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte's CR Rustic auctions off tin ceiling tile, proceeds benefit Fur the Love of Paws
0 comments

North Platte's CR Rustic auctions off tin ceiling tile, proceeds benefit Fur the Love of Paws

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte's CR Rustic auctions off tin ceiling tile, proceeds benefit Fur the Love of Paws

Corey Derbyshire, right, presents a check for $200 to Jenn Milne of the Fur the Love of Paws organization in North Platte. Doug Peterson, left, and his wife, Brenda Grant, submitted the winning bid for the decorated tin ceiling tile and donated it back to be auctioned again in the future.

 Courtesy photo

CR Rustic owners Rob and Corey Derbyshire conducted an online auction for a piece they created. The winner got to designate a nonprofit to receive the proceeds.

Brenda Grant and Douglas Peterson of Professional Financial Advisors LLC had the $200 winning bid. The couple also donated the decorated tin ceiling tile to be auctioned again to raise more funds for the organization.

“The donation was about double the value of the piece,” Rob Derbyshire said. “The plan is to auction the piece off again in (the Fur the Love of Paws) yearly auction.”

CR Rustic is located at 413 N. Dewey St. in downtown North Platte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News