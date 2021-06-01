North Platte's CR Rustic auctions off tin ceiling tile, proceeds benefit Fur the Love of Paws

Telegraph staff reports
CR Rustic owners Rob and Corey Derbyshire conducted an online auction for a piece they created. The winner got to designate a nonprofit to receive the proceeds.
Brenda Grant and Douglas Peterson of Professional Financial Advisors LLC had the $200 winning bid. The couple also donated the decorated tin ceiling tile to be auctioned again to raise more funds for the organization.
“The donation was about double the value of the piece,” Rob Derbyshire said. “The plan is to auction the piece off again in (the Fur the Love of Paws) yearly auction.”
CR Rustic is located at 413 N. Dewey St. in downtown North Platte.
