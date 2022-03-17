North Platte's CRA will consider final Sustainable Beef agreement Monday

North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority Monday will consider taking the final steps to complete the city’s aid package for Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant on Newberry Access.

The 3 p.m. meeting at the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., had been awaiting further progress on beef-plant organizers’ $325 million financing package.

City officials announced the CRA meeting and its agenda Thursday morning, one day before the first anniversary of Sustainable Beef’s initial announcement of its project at a Prairie Arts Center press conference.

It means the nearly two-year-long organizational phase of the beef-plant project is nearing an end, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Thursday afternoon.

“The fact that the meeting has been called indicates that we have concluded the negotiations on the redevelopment contract,” the mayor said.

If the five-member CRA board approves the deal, it’ll be signed within a week, he added. But “at that point, nothing will happen until Sustainable Beef completes their fundraising.”

“The contract is the next step in the process, which is going well,” Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance texted The Telegraph.

He said in December that he hoped to break ground this year so the first cattle from Sandhills and western Nebraska producers can be processed in 2024.

The redevelopment contract includes the $142,500 sale of a retired city sewer lagoon at Golden Road and Newberry as the site for the 1,500-head-per-day beef plant.

As discussed at November and December city meetings, it also makes completion of Sustainable Beef’s financing package a prerequisite for closing the sale of the retired lagoon across Golden Road from North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.

The contract also incorporates the $21.5 million in tax increment financing the City Council approved 8-0 Dec. 7 to help offset Sustainable Beef’s infrastructure costs.

Most of the TIF aid will be directed toward the costs of raising the base of the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon to enable the beef plant to be built there.

The third and last of the CRA’s beef-plant meetings since Halloween initially was expected within 30 days of the council’s Dec. 7 vote.

Sustainable Beef’s focus “has been on getting the funding done, because without the funding, they’re not moving forward,” said state Sen. Mike Jacobson, who was CRA chairman until he was sworn in Feb. 23 to finish former Sen. Mike Groene’s term.

He said the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee has settled on recommending $20 million from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 aid to help offset costs of the plant’s wastewater treatment system.

First-round Unicameral debate should start soon on Legislative Bill 1014, which will divide up Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of American Rescue Plan Act aid.

The redevelopment contract, following up on the redevelopment plan approved by the City Council, also requires state-of-the-art odor control equipment and procedures and action to minimize or counteract odors from Sustainable Beef’s plant.

“We wanted to make sure the (project’s) potential large investors were comfortable with the proposal before it was signed,” Kelliher added.

Because the Legislature will be in recess Monday, Jacobson said, he hopes to attend the CRA meeting as an observer. He also has to attend annual meetings that day of NebraskaLand Bank, where he is founder, president and CEO.

“I’m excited for where we are” with the beef plant, Jacobson said. “It’s a great opportunity for this region to get this built, and the city will be protected.”

An analysis led by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss projects North Platte will gain nearly 2,000 jobs — 875 at the plant itself, the rest from supporting businesses — and some $1.16 billion a year in economic impact.

In other business Monday, the CRA will elect new officers in the wake of Jacobson’s resignation last month.

Monday’s meeting will be the first for new member Greg Wilke, approved by the council Tuesday to finish Jacobson’s unexpired CRA term.

Reorganization will follow the Sustainable Beef item, which will be presided over by panel Vice Chairman Rob Stefka.