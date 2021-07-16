 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte's Daughters of the American Revolution to host Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica
0 comments
top story

North Platte's Daughters of the American Revolution to host Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Buffalo Bill Historical Park from July 31 to Aug. 1.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. and the traveling replica will be set up in the paddock on the east side of the Scouts Rest Ranch barn.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hours for the display are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and a Nebraska State Park sticker is required on vehicles entering the parking lots.

On July 31, a funeral procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and proceed to the display at the ranch. The procession will be led by a horse-drawn carriage and a flag draped casket with riders from the Patriot Guard and first responders following.

Wreath laying will take place every hour starting at noon both days. Carnations will be available for purchase to lay on the tomb and organizations wishing to participate in a wreath-laying should contact Michelle Lupomich at 317-979-3238.

Nebraskaland Bank will be providing hot dogs and hamburgers at the ranch at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and Pals Brewery will offer drinks for purchase. Music will also begin at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Three-day Platte River Cruise Night begins
Local

Three-day Platte River Cruise Night begins

The event continues Saturday throughout town. Activities include the cars on display in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a pinewood derby at the old Alco building, a kids cruise and a burnout competition.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News