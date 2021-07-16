North Platte's Daughters of the American Revolution to host Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica

The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Buffalo Bill Historical Park from July 31 to Aug. 1.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. and the traveling replica will be set up in the paddock on the east side of the Scouts Rest Ranch barn.

Hours for the display are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and a Nebraska State Park sticker is required on vehicles entering the parking lots.

On July 31, a funeral procession will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and proceed to the display at the ranch. The procession will be led by a horse-drawn carriage and a flag draped casket with riders from the Patriot Guard and first responders following.

Wreath laying will take place every hour starting at noon both days. Carnations will be available for purchase to lay on the tomb and organizations wishing to participate in a wreath-laying should contact Michelle Lupomich at 317-979-3238.

Nebraskaland Bank will be providing hot dogs and hamburgers at the ranch at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and Pals Brewery will offer drinks for purchase. Music will also begin at 6 p.m.