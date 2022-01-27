North Platte's Espresso Shop will move to former meat market building in April

A mainstay in downtown North Platte will be moving sometime in April.

The Espresso Shop by Caravan at 419 N. Dewey St., owned by Brandon Raby, will relocate to the former Fiedler’s Meat Market building on the corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets.

“We’ve been looking to purchase our own building for some time now,” Raby said. “We wanted something that would be an investment for us.”

Raby leases the current building and said he is grateful for the opportunity to build his business there. Although it has gone well, he said it was time to look at other options.

With this move, “we can have a little more pride and direction on how we want to convey our business,” Raby said. “It also has a lot of potential for growth and other avenues of things we would like to offer.”

He noted the outdoor seating the new building offers is great.

“That’s a big part of it right there, and it’s ready to go,” Raby said. “Fiedler and whoever helped him did an awesome job with that.”