North Platte's Espresso Shop will move to former meat market building in April

A mainstay in downtown North Platte will be moving sometime in April.
The Espresso Shop by Caravan at 419 N. Dewey St., owned by Brandon Raby, will relocate to the former Fiedler’s Meat Market building on the corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets.
“We’ve been looking to purchase our own building for some time now,” Raby said. “We wanted something that would be an investment for us.”
Raby leases the current building and said he is grateful for the opportunity to build his business there. Although it has gone well, he said it was time to look at other options.
With this move, “we can have a little more pride and direction on how we want to convey our business,” Raby said. “It also has a lot of potential for growth and other avenues of things we would like to offer.”
He noted the outdoor seating the new building offers is great.
“That’s a big part of it right there, and it’s ready to go,” Raby said. “Fiedler and whoever helped him did an awesome job with that.”
Raby purchased the Espresso Shop a little over seven years ago. The new location is about the same size as the one on Dewey, but the patio seating will add about 48 seats to its capacity.
“It also has room for my growing roastery,” Raby said. “I’ll have my own space for (roasting coffee beans) and be able to expand that and put more attention into production.”
The building has more room for a kitchen and storage, and Raby said it will give him the opportunity to offer more food items as well. Workers are making repairs to the outside of the building, including new windows. The northeast corner of the building has been damaged by semitrailer trucks that delivered meat to Fiedler’s, and that is currently being fixed.
“We’re going to beautify it,” Raby said. “We’re going to really make the place look nice and inviting.”
