North Platte's First Baptist Church celebrates 150 years, albeit a little late

“I instantly became a part of the youth group and that was a major part of my life all the way through high school,” Henry said.

Nelms, Henry and Margene Phares all said they have fond memories of the construction of the current building on the corner of A and McDonald streets.

“The construction was done almost entirely with volunteer labor,” Phares said. “I have memories of my brother and my dad pushing wheelbarrows of dirt or cement, and mom washing windows and me helping with serving dinners and so forth.”

Phares’ parents were members of the church when she was born.

“I’m probably unique in that I went to church with my parents and my brother and then I was able to raise my three children there,” Phares said. “Then my daughter and her family went to church there, so I was able to go to church with my grandchildren and watch them all grow in their relationship to the Lord.”

Phares said it was special to experience many generations of her family worshipping together.

Nelms said after her first husband became ill shortly after they moved back to North Platte, the church was instrumental in supporting them.