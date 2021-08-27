North Platte's First Baptist Church celebrates 150 years, albeit a little late

Like many other organizations, First Baptist Church is celebrating a milestone anniversary — its 150th year in North Platte — one year late.
The church was established in 1870, and church member Linda Nelms said it was the first church in North Platte. The original building was in downtown North Platte on the corner of Fifth and Dewey streets.
“We have always been a church that is mission focused,” Nelms said. “We’ve always been very big on outreach, supporting missions locally as well as statewide, national and overseas.”
Longtime member Bill Henry remembers attending the church after it relocated to the corner of Fourth and Jeffers streets.
“That was back before air conditioning,” Henry said. “All the windows had to be opened.”
He said Highway 30 was the only east-to-west highway and it turned the corner at Fourth and Jeffers.
“It was just a constant traffic roar, trucks braking and then gearing up,” Henry said. “The preacher just had an understanding, if I stop for a minute while we’ve got a truck that’s drowning me out, I’ll just start up again (after the trucks went by).”
“We learned to worship under a little harder circumstances,” Henry said.
One of the highlights for Henry was the active youth group.
“I instantly became a part of the youth group and that was a major part of my life all the way through high school,” Henry said.
Nelms, Henry and Margene Phares all said they have fond memories of the construction of the current building on the corner of A and McDonald streets.
“The construction was done almost entirely with volunteer labor,” Phares said. “I have memories of my brother and my dad pushing wheelbarrows of dirt or cement, and mom washing windows and me helping with serving dinners and so forth.”
Phares’ parents were members of the church when she was born.
“I’m probably unique in that I went to church with my parents and my brother and then I was able to raise my three children there,” Phares said. “Then my daughter and her family went to church there, so I was able to go to church with my grandchildren and watch them all grow in their relationship to the Lord.”
Phares said it was special to experience many generations of her family worshipping together.
Nelms said after her first husband became ill shortly after they moved back to North Platte, the church was instrumental in supporting them.
“It was a long process,” Nelms said. “He was sick off and on for about five years, but we said God brought us home because this church took care of us.”
Before COVID-19 hit, Nelms said, the church had planned a weeklong anniversary celebration in 2020. On Sunday, a smaller version of events will begin with the regular Sunday School at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10:15 a.m.
“Pastor Clint (Walker) will have all the past ministers coming back participating in some way,” Nelms said. “They will be leading us in singing and we’ll be singing many of the older hymns.”
After the service, the church is hosting a potluck and then a slide show of photos from the 1950s to the present day.
An ice cream sundae social and fellowship will close out the day.