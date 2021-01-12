North Platte's first mass vaccine clinic distributes 500 doses, but changes being made after many left waiting in cold

For future clinics, WCDHD is also considering changes, including designating a block of time solely for the 75-and-older population to be vaccinated, instead of having them come at the same time as other priority groups.

“For that population that maybe has difficulty getting in and out of buildings, we’re going to make some adjustments to make sure that is easier for them,” Vanderheiden said. “They’ll move through the lines in a different manner and not (be) included in the same process as individuals who can move through a mass clinic line easily. So we’re excited to put that into place.”

In planning this mass vaccination clinic, Vanderheiden emphasized that the 75-and-older population was the top consideration in selecting a location and entrances to be used. Original plans were changed to reduce the distance those patrons had to walk and allow them to avoid stairs if needed.

“It was all centered around that population and how much they had to walk,” Vanderheiden said. “We knew we would have that population and we were trying so hard to make sure they got in and they didn’t have any obstacles.”

At Saturday’s clinic, about 500 vaccines were administered. Vanderheiden said the staff was able to get 85 people an hour through the process and vaccinated.