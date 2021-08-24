North Platte's Golden Ticket Cinemas set Sept. 3 as opening date

The movie screens at Platte River Mall’s long-sleeping six-plex will return to life Sept. 3 when Golden Ticket Cinemas officially reopens it as Platte River 6.

President, CEO and founder John Bloemeke said four films will play across all six screens, led by Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on its nationwide opening weekend.

Golden Ticket began a brisk two-month remodeling job in early July on the former Carmike Cinemas and AMC theater complex.

AMC closed the multiplex when COVID-19 settled over Nebraska in March 2020 and never reopened it.

The remodeling has “gone on as scheduled,” Bloemeke said Tuesday. “We were always hoping for the 3rd (to open), because ‘Shang-Chi’ is a big Marvel film. We were hoping that would work out, and it did.”

“Candyman,” “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise” will round out the opening-weekend lineup as the newly remodeled six-plex debuts on the mall’s south side, Bloemeke said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Golden Ticket, now operating 13 theaters in nine states, is the North Platte mall’s first major new tenant since Rev Development LLC of Lincoln bought the mall last November.