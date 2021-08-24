North Platte's Golden Ticket Cinemas set Sept. 3 as opening date

The movie screens at Platte River Mall’s long-sleeping six-plex will return to life Sept. 3 when Golden Ticket Cinemas officially reopens it as Platte River 6.
President, CEO and founder John Bloemeke said four films will play across all six screens, led by Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on its nationwide opening weekend.
Golden Ticket began a brisk two-month remodeling job in early July on the former Carmike Cinemas and AMC theater complex.
AMC closed the multiplex when COVID-19 settled over Nebraska in March 2020 and never reopened it.
The remodeling has “gone on as scheduled,” Bloemeke said Tuesday. “We were always hoping for the 3rd (to open), because ‘Shang-Chi’ is a big Marvel film. We were hoping that would work out, and it did.”
“Candyman,” “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise” will round out the opening-weekend lineup as the newly remodeled six-plex debuts on the mall’s south side, Bloemeke said.
Golden Ticket, now operating 13 theaters in nine states, is the North Platte mall’s first major new tenant since Rev Development LLC of Lincoln bought the mall last November.
Bloemeke said a formal grand opening for the six-plex likely will be rolled into a Sept. 14 ceremonial groundbreaking and “brand reveal” for Rev’s $75 million mall redevelopment.
His chain also operates former Carmike multiplexes in Kearney’s Hilltop Mall and Scottsbluff’s Monument Mall.
Other Golden Ticket theaters are in South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Kentucky.
Platte River 6’s first moviegoers will find revamped seating, including luxury recliners, and updated sound and projection systems, Bloemeke said during a North Platte visit last month.
More menu options will be offered at the concession stand, and people who bought refillable AMC popcorn tubs in 2020 can fill them for $4.25 for the rest of 2021, he said.
Tuesday viewings will feature $5 tickets and discounted concessions, Bloemeke said. Moviegoers also can look forward to regular matinee pricing and other promotions.
Carmike opened the multiplex in 2005 in the mall space once occupied by Skaggs Drug Center and Osco Drug. It became an AMC theater when that chain bought Carmike in 2016.