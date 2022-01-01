North Platte's Goodfellow Shoe Fund closes out 2021 with gratitude

In December, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund celebrated 75 years of service to the North Platte and Lincoln County area.

The shoe fund provides shoes to children 2 to 18 years old. Twenty-two trained volunteer buyers work with the staff at the North Platte Sports Shoppe and Brown’s Shoe Fit to provide proper fit for each child. Two pairs of socks are also given with the new shoes.

“The volunteer buyers and board members are grateful for each donation given to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund,” the press release said.

Applications forms for shoes are available at the Craft State Office Building in the Nebraska Health and Human Services office at 200 S. Silber, North Platte.

Donations and memorials to support the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE, 69101. Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE, 69101 also receives donations. Jana Greenwood is the Goodfellow Shoe Fund president and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.

Recent donations and memorials include:

» $10 — Mary Mauser.

» $30 — Norma Trofholz in memory of Ronald Trofholz.