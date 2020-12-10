North Platte's Great Plains Health will receive the Pfizer vaccine, but hospital 'does not have ETA' says marketing manager

At that time, North said the hospital’s front-line health workers would be vaccinated first, with first responders in the community to follow.

Lincoln County Wednesday was nearing the 3,000 mark in total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first in March, according to WCDHD figures.

Twenty-five county residents have died from the coronavirus, with the deaths of 18 others awaiting confirmation of a connection to the virus. The health district’s COVID-19 risk dial remained in the “severe” category.

Ricketts said Wednesday that frontline health workers who deal with COVID-19 patients would get the first shots, along with nursing home staff members and residents.

Vaccines for the general population should be available before winter ends, North said, adding that GPH had ordered a $9,000 “super-cold” freezer capable of the 94-below-zero temperatures required to store the Pfizer vaccines before they’re given.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Wednesday that Nebraska expects to receive 15,600 doses in Pfizer’s initial shipment. The eight hospitals that will receive them have the necessary super-cold freezers.