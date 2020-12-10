North Platte's Great Plains Health will receive the Pfizer vaccine, but hospital 'does not have ETA' says marketing manager

Great Plains Health in North Platte apparently won’t be among the first Nebraska hospitals to receive Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this weekend.
GPH marketing manager Megan McGown said Thursday the hospital has signed a “provider agreement” so federal and state health officials “know that we can accommodate the vaccine” developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE.
“We believe we will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, but (we) do not have an ETA at this time,” McGown said.
A key U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee Thursday approved Pfizer’s request for “emergency use” authorization to begin shipping vaccines nationwide as early as this weekend.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that Nebraska’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will go to eight hospitals, which were not identified due to unspecified security issues.
McGown likewise cited security reasons in offering little Thursday about GPH’s plans for receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccines.
GPH is working with the West Central District Health Department “as well as internally planning for vaccine distribution,” she said Thursday.
Jason North, the North Platte hospital’s pharmacy director, said last month that GPH expected to receive the first doses of the two-stage Pfizer vaccine by late this month.
At that time, North said the hospital’s front-line health workers would be vaccinated first, with first responders in the community to follow.
Lincoln County Wednesday was nearing the 3,000 mark in total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first in March, according to WCDHD figures.
Twenty-five county residents have died from the coronavirus, with the deaths of 18 others awaiting confirmation of a connection to the virus. The health district’s COVID-19 risk dial remained in the “severe” category.
Ricketts said Wednesday that frontline health workers who deal with COVID-19 patients would get the first shots, along with nursing home staff members and residents.
Vaccines for the general population should be available before winter ends, North said, adding that GPH had ordered a $9,000 “super-cold” freezer capable of the 94-below-zero temperatures required to store the Pfizer vaccines before they’re given.
The Omaha World-Herald reported Wednesday that Nebraska expects to receive 15,600 doses in Pfizer’s initial shipment. The eight hospitals that will receive them have the necessary super-cold freezers.
The governor said rural Nebraska hospitals lacking those freezers will get priority for the Moderna Inc. vaccine, which also is working its way toward federal emergency approval. It doesn’t require super-cold storage.
A third vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Great Britain’s Oxford University, has also reported promising trial results but is trailing the other two in the approval process.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been reported to be about 95% effective in warding off COVID-19 infection. Pfizer’s requires a second shot after three weeks, with Moderna’s booster needed after four.
