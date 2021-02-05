North Platte's Kansas City Chiefs fans look toward second Super Bowl in a row

“Brady is someone who has already played a high level longer than anybody else (in the NFL),” Troshynski said. “If Brady gets the ball with two minutes to go and needs a score, odds are pretty good that he will get it. But I’m pretty confident that if my guy (Patrick Mahomes) gets the ball with 25 seconds to go and needing a score, he will get it, too.”

Troshynski might not be nervous, but he’s not leaving things to chance either. He will be watching the Super Bowl with a small group of fellow Chiefs fans in North Platte. The host has requested that those in attendance wear the same Chiefs gear they did when Kansas City won the game a year ago — or as close to it as possible.

Tacey Painter has a fondness for the Chiefs, too, just maybe a few steps below Troshynski’s level. The Huskers are her main football passion, but over the past decade she has also paid close attention to Kansas City, in part because it is her fiancé’s team to root for.

“I started watching (the Chiefs) more and more, and over the past few years I have not missed a single game,” Painter said.

She even converted her older sister, Ashlee.

“It just came from us hanging out and me always having the game on,” Painter said. “She figured out what a great team they are too.”