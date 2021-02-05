North Platte's Kansas City Chiefs fans look toward second Super Bowl in a row

Martin Troshynski’s fandom for the Kansas City Chiefs began simply enough.
They were the one professional football team he was able to watch on Sunday afternoons.
Growing up in northern Nebraska, Troshynski — a lawyer whose office is on North Dewey Street in North Platte — was able to get an NBC station out of Sioux City, Iowa, on his family’s television.
The network carried American Football League games, while CBS, which was contracted with the NFL, was not accessible.
“The Chiefs were good at the time and they were in our region,” Troshynski said. “They were the team that was on.”
He became a fan around the time the Chiefs were making a run to the Super Bowl IV title, and has remained a fan over the past five decades.
Troshynski is among the local Kansas City fanatics who will be cheering on their team Sunday in the franchise’s quest for a second straight Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs are matched against a Tampa Bay squad led by familiar foe Tom Brady.
“Am I nervous about the Super Bowl? I would say I’m more excited than anything,” said Troshynski, who sports a black face mask with a Kansas City logo. “I went 50-some years without a (Super Bowl) win, and if they never win another one, I will be OK.
“Brady is someone who has already played a high level longer than anybody else (in the NFL),” Troshynski said. “If Brady gets the ball with two minutes to go and needs a score, odds are pretty good that he will get it. But I’m pretty confident that if my guy (Patrick Mahomes) gets the ball with 25 seconds to go and needing a score, he will get it, too.”
Troshynski might not be nervous, but he’s not leaving things to chance either. He will be watching the Super Bowl with a small group of fellow Chiefs fans in North Platte. The host has requested that those in attendance wear the same Chiefs gear they did when Kansas City won the game a year ago — or as close to it as possible.
Tacey Painter has a fondness for the Chiefs, too, just maybe a few steps below Troshynski’s level. The Huskers are her main football passion, but over the past decade she has also paid close attention to Kansas City, in part because it is her fiancé’s team to root for.
“I started watching (the Chiefs) more and more, and over the past few years I have not missed a single game,” Painter said.
She even converted her older sister, Ashlee.
“It just came from us hanging out and me always having the game on,” Painter said. “She figured out what a great team they are too.”
Robert Wurl has watched the Chiefs on television all season as well. In fact, this is the first time that he has not watched the Chiefs play in person. He has made annual trips to Kansas City to take in a game with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Mike Goede, who live in the city.
He plans to watch the Super Bowl from the comfort of his home in North Platte, yelling at the TV in either celebration or frustration over the course of the game.
Wurl became a Chiefs fans early, which led to some back-and-forth battles with his older brother, who supported the rival Oakland Raiders.
Despite being surrounded by Denver Broncos fans in the area, Wurl’s love for Kansas City has never wavered through the team’s runs of success mixed with periods of mediocrity and crushing postseason losses.
“There’s been lot of bad in there,” Wurl said, “but thank God for Patrick Mahomes.”
Wurl is not the only area resident who makes frequent trips to Arrowhead Stadium.
Troshynski saw his first game at Arrowhead on Dec. 16, 1990, against the Houston Oilers, a matchup in which Oilers quarterback Warren Moon threw for 527 yards, which still is the second-highest single-game passing performance in NFL history.
He has attended a number of games in Kansas City since then and made annual trips with three of his friends — Mike Garth, Dan Eastburn and the Rev. Richard Piontkowski. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the foursome were not able to watch a game in the stadium but instead made a weekend trip to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and watched the game from an establishment there.
The Chiefs are a passion for Garth. He is a Kansas City, Missouri, native and moved to North Platte in 1980. His brother Tom is a member of the grounds crew at Arrowhead.
“I’ve been a (Chiefs) fan from the start,” Garth said.
Piontkowski is a recent convert, however. The former St. Patrick’s pastor, who now lives in the Loup City area, said it was within the past decade that his allegiance switched from the Broncos to the Chiefs.
“I have abandoned (the Broncos) completely,” Piontkowski said with a laugh. “They say success breeds fans, especially these past few years with Mahomes.”
His loyalty began with a trip to Arrowhead with Garth, Eastburn and Troshynski.
“I went along with them and had so much fun that it just grew into fandom,” Piontkowski said.
