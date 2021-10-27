North Platte's legendary golfer tours to beat breast cancer

Val Skinner has dedicated her life to charity.
The former North Platte standout and professional golfer has worked with a number of charities through her Val Skinner Foundation.
Skinner founded the LIFE Event, the LPGA Pros in the Fight to Eradicate Breast Cancer. She’s also teamed with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, decodingcancer.org and the Cancer Institute of New Jersey at Rutgers University, near where Skinner now lives.
She’s kept busy as a golfer as well, still playing in numerous Legends Tour events and working with the Golf Channel.
“Since I stopped played the tour full-time, I’ve worked for the Golf Channel for 13 years and I started a foundation in 2000. I’ve raised just under $12 million for a young women’s initiative and a number of programs now for breast cancer,” she said. “The foundation, the Legends Tour and television have kept me busy over the years since I was not playing the LPGA tour full-time.”
Skinner’s professional golf story starts in 1982 on the Ladies European Tour after she played in college at Oklahoma State. The next season, 1983, was her rookie year on the LPGA Tour.
Two years later, Skinner was 25 when she won her first LPGA title, the Konica San Jose Classic, in a playoff over Pat Bradley.
Over the next 10 seasons, Skinner would win five more times on the LPGA Tour. In 1996, she was a member of the U.S.’s Solheim Cup team.
During her career, she was ranked in the top 15 in the world for seven of her 20 full-time LPGA seasons.
In 1986, Heather Farr joined the tour, and the pair became friends. Farr was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1989 and died from complications in 1993.
After her death, Skinner set out to raise money for cancer research.
“She was 24 years old and misdiagnosed,” Skinner said. “When she finally figured out that it was in fact, breast cancer, she was a little behind when she needed to know. We lost her at 28. When I started this, it was all based on that friendship and other friends I have that have been through this.”
Skinner’s main charitable goal was to educate young people about cancer, so that they could see the signs before it was too late.
That’s when her foundation teamed with Susan G. Komen for the Cure and the Cancer Institute on the Young Women’s Initiative. To raise money for the program, Skinner began the LIFE Event. Most recently, she has been working with Discovery Education and the Cancer Institute on decoding cancer.org.
“We started Komen on the Go on college campuses” to reach out to young women, she said. “I kept thinking there has to be a way we can be more proactive in that younger segment, which was high-school-aged kids. This platform is a learning model on cancer genetics and breast cancer. It teaches kids about diagnostics; it teaches them about career profiles; it teaches them about oncology. It teaches them all kinds of pieces and steps to either being a researcher or scientist.”
Skinner says ultimately it can also help save the students’ lives or the lives of people they know.
Up next, she says, is more funding for precision medicine, which uses technology and data to understand the gene structure beyond DNA with hopes that cures and treatments can be found.
“Now, with genomics and the genome, it’s a very different world,” she said. “There’s different mutations and cell structures and gene expressions in your DNA. We’re doing a program with RNA on gene expression which we’re just starting. We’re funding the grant within the next month. It’s amazing. This is really important work.”
Through all her work, Skinner still finds time to visit home, where her parents, Richard and Sharon Skinner, still live. Richard is the superintendent at Indian Meadows Golf Course, and Sharon works for Coldwell Banker.
“I was just back. I came and checked on my dad’s greens to make sure they were rolling as good as they were last summer, and by gosh, they were,” Val Skinner said. “He’s trimming the rough in and letting the native grass grow. He enjoys it very much. It’s very nice to still get back.”
A professional golfer who got her start