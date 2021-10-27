North Platte's legendary golfer tours to beat breast cancer

That’s when her foundation teamed with Susan G. Komen for the Cure and the Cancer Institute on the Young Women’s Initiative. To raise money for the program, Skinner began the LIFE Event. Most recently, she has been working with Discovery Education and the Cancer Institute on decoding cancer.org.

“We started Komen on the Go on college campuses” to reach out to young women, she said. “I kept thinking there has to be a way we can be more proactive in that younger segment, which was high-school-aged kids. This platform is a learning model on cancer genetics and breast cancer. It teaches kids about diagnostics; it teaches them about career profiles; it teaches them about oncology. It teaches them all kinds of pieces and steps to either being a researcher or scientist.”

Skinner says ultimately it can also help save the students’ lives or the lives of people they know.

Up next, she says, is more funding for precision medicine, which uses technology and data to understand the gene structure beyond DNA with hopes that cures and treatments can be found.