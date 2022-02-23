North Platte's new state senator eager to help get local bills 'across the finish line'

Mike Jacobson had thought about running to be District 42 state senator. He wasn’t thinking about it a week ago, however.

Last weekend’s sudden resignation of term-limited Sen. Mike Groene changed the equation, leading to the North Platte banker’s swearing-in ceremony in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ State Capitol hearing room just before noon Wednesday.

It also added a fourth candidate to the district’s 2022 election field after the others — Mel McNea, Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner — had been campaigning since last summer.

“The governor encouraged me to apply, and so it was that encouragement that caused me to go ahead and apply,” Jacobson, 68, said over the phone as he and his wife, Julie, were eating a much-delayed afternoon lunch.

The founder, president and CEO of North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank said he had decided against a Unicameral race when it appeared last fall the bank might expand.

But “it didn’t further develop, and I had some second thoughts at that point about not running originally,” Jacobson said. “And we had three other candidates running.”

Then Ricketts called.

When he interviewed five people Monday about finishing Groene’s term — including all three already in the election race — Jacobson was on the list.

“The governor absolutely wanted somebody who was committed to running for the (full) four-year term,” the new senator said.

“That’s when it got real for me. The bottom line is I made the decision to go ahead and do it.”

Ricketts called Jacobson with his decision about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, sending him and his wife, Julie, to the bank’s Lee Bird Field hangar to fly east to Lincoln.

Julie Jacobson stood by his side as Ricketts introduced him and Chief Justice Michael Heavican swore him in.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, because we (in North Platte) have a lot of things in the hopper,” Jacobson said.

“But I already have good relationships with a number of senators, and I think I can help get those (projects) across the finish line.”

He referred to pending bills initiated by Groene to further boost state help for industrial “rail parks,” steer federal COVID-19 aid toward Sustainable Beef LLC’s construction and refine his predecessor’s 2020 “microTIF” program to encourage home rehabilitation.

Though other senators have taken or will take all three in hand, Jacobson said he expects to co-sponsor them and help get them passed.

He said he won’t be able to choose a personal “priority bill,” however, because the deadline for that passed Tuesday. Groene had not yet named a 2022 priority bill.

Jacobson resigned Wednesday as chairman of both the North Platte Airport Authority and the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority. Mayor Brandon Kelliher and the City Council will have to fill both vacancies.

The new senator said he’ll file his formal District 42 candidacy papers by week’s end with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office.

Voters in the expanded District 42 will advance two candidates May 10 to the Nov. 8 general election. Other possible candidates have until 5 p.m. CT March 1 to file with Evnen’s office.

Groene had 10½ months left in his second term, which expires Jan. 4, 2023. Like Groene’s other would-be successors, Jacobson could serve two four-year terms if elected.

Senators last fall extended the district beyond its traditional Lincoln County base to include Hooker, Thomas, McPherson and Logan counties and most of Perkins County.

Bruns, in his second year as Lincoln County’s District 4 commissioner, and first-time candidate Fourtner did not return texts from The Telegraph seeking comment.

Bruns congratulated Jacobson on his legislative campaign’s Facebook page.

“He has been a very strong supporter of my campaign, and I look forward to working with Sen. Jacobson through the end of the session on ensuring that the important legislation that will directly benefit our district makes it across the finish line,” he said.

McNea, the first to declare his candidacy last June, also congratulated Jacobson. He added that he and his wife, Michelle, “have a lot of hard decisions to make in the upcoming days.”

“Mike Jacobson has been a friend and mentor for many years,” said McNea, who retired as Great Plains Health’s CEO as 2021 ended. “I respect him greatly, and I respect the process Gov. Ricketts has put in place to choose the best candidate for the job.”

The governor noted the need to quickly fill Groene’s seat in answering Lincoln reporters’ questions after Jacobson took his oath.

“When we’ve got more notice, we’ll open it up and allow people to apply,” Ricketts said. “With the short time frame and where we were with this legislative session, in this case, we interviewed candidates who were either already announced or who (had) expressed an interest.”

Jacobson “is a conservative who will reflect the values of the people of District 42,” Ricketts added. “He’s going to be an advocate for efficient and effective government, for family values and for making sure we’re creating opportunities for families here in the state of Nebraska.”

He also praised Jacobson’s success in building NebraskaLand Bank from no assets and $3 million in capital at its May 1998 founding to an $850 million operation. The bank has branches in North Platte, Kearney and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

It’s “a great demonstration of why we live in the greatest country in the world as well as the greatest state in that nation,” Ricketts said.

Jacobson, who grew up on a farm between Sutton and Clay Center, switched to banking in 1980 following four years of teaching agriculture in Red Cloud and Shickley.

After four years at City National Bank in Hastings, Jacobson joined the former National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln in October 1984.

NBC sent him to North Platte in October 1994 — “almost 10 years to the day” — to manage North Platte National Bank, later called Western Nebraska National Bank.

In following Ricketts to the podium, Jacobson thanked NebraskaLand Bank’s employees and specifically Kim Schroll, the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I’ve asked a lot of them over the years,” he said. “A lot of people look to the bank and look to me. I can tell you the credit really goes to my staff.”

He and Julie Jacobson, a research chemist by training, married in 1975. The couple adopted two children — Mary and Josh, both of Lincoln — after going through several miscarriages and losing a premature 5-week-old son.

Julie has “been by my side through a lot of times. We’ve done a lot together,” Mike Jacobson said. “I’m hoping (that) not too long in the future we’ll be grandparents.”

Besides his city posts, Jacobson has sat on the boards of Great Plains Health and the North Platte Public Schools Foundation. He also has held positions with the Nebraska Bankers Association and served on Ricketts’ Governor’s Ag Advisory Council.

Jacobson graduated from Sutton High School in 1972 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976, where he finished a double major in agricultural economics and ag education.

More by Todd von Kampen

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.