North Platte's October sales-tax collections set a 15-year high for month

Compared with last year, October was 2020’s most normal month for local sales-tax and lodging-tax collections in this most abnormal of years.
North Platte’s net October city sales taxes of $698,941 nonetheless set a 15-year high for the month despite outpacing October 2019’s total by only 1.2%.
Lincoln County’s net lodging taxes of $67,376 were 3.3% below last year’s October total, according to the latest monthly Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.
The county’s hotel-motel taxes, which are used for tourism promotion, have trailed last year’s month-to-month totals all eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
But October’s $2,322 shortfall was the closest Lincoln County’s monthly lodging taxes have come to 2019’s totals since February.
Year-to-date collections continue to reflect COVID-19’s impact on tourist traffic, with 2020’s 10-month net total of $581,237 lagging last year by 27.1%.
North Platte’s sales-tax collections, by contrast, remain a bright spot as shoppers stay closer to home during the pandemic.
The city’s 10-month sales-tax total of almost $6.93 million leads the same 2019 period by 0.4%. Final 2020 sales- and lodging-tax totals won’t be known until mid-February.
October’s local sales taxes not only beat 2019’s total of $690,669 but also set North Platte’s fourth monthly record since spring in online net figures dating to 2006.
Since the state’s COVID-19 directed health measures first were eased in May, the city’s net sales taxes have reached 15-year highs in every month save August.
Net tax totals for June ($829,910), July ($801,290) and September ($777,498) now rank as North Platte’s three best-ever months for local sales taxes.
