North Platte's October sales-tax collections set a 15-year high for month

Compared with last year, October was 2020’s most normal month for local sales-tax and lodging-tax collections in this most abnormal of years.

North Platte’s net October city sales taxes of $698,941 nonetheless set a 15-year high for the month despite outpacing October 2019’s total by only 1.2%.

Lincoln County’s net lodging taxes of $67,376 were 3.3% below last year’s October total, according to the latest monthly Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.

The county’s hotel-motel taxes, which are used for tourism promotion, have trailed last year’s month-to-month totals all eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

But October’s $2,322 shortfall was the closest Lincoln County’s monthly lodging taxes have come to 2019’s totals since February.

Year-to-date collections continue to reflect COVID-19’s impact on tourist traffic, with 2020’s 10-month net total of $581,237 lagging last year by 27.1%.

North Platte’s sales-tax collections, by contrast, remain a bright spot as shoppers stay closer to home during the pandemic.