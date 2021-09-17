North Platte's Pals Brewing Co. to host fourth Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival

The opportunity to test out a plethora of Nebraska beer, spirits and wine comes to Pals Brewing Company on Saturday.

For the fourth year, Pals will host the Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival, bringing in 15 breweries, three wineries and two distilleries. People can taste a wide variety of beverages from across the state.

“You are going to see some brews that you have not seen before,” said Paul Oettinger, co-owner of Pals. “If you don’t get to the eastern part of the state, you probably haven’t had Divots and you might have had Brickway in a can, but you haven’t had some of the products they’re going to bring.”

Oettinger said a couple of new breweries will bring their product as well.

“We’ve got the Upper Room, which is on the north side of Kearney. They just opened last year,” Oettinger said. “Canyon Lakes hasn’t been around that long, maybe a couple of years. They are near Johnson Lake, so you’ll get to try out a couple of their beers, which is really good.”

He said there are a lot of western Nebraska breweries that have been at the festival previously.