North Platte's Pals Brewing Co. to host fourth Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival

The opportunity to test out a plethora of Nebraska beer, spirits and wine comes to Pals Brewing Company on Saturday.
For the fourth year, Pals will host the Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival, bringing in 15 breweries, three wineries and two distilleries. People can taste a wide variety of beverages from across the state.
“You are going to see some brews that you have not seen before,” said Paul Oettinger, co-owner of Pals. “If you don’t get to the eastern part of the state, you probably haven’t had Divots and you might have had Brickway in a can, but you haven’t had some of the products they’re going to bring.”
Oettinger said a couple of new breweries will bring their product as well.
“We’ve got the Upper Room, which is on the north side of Kearney. They just opened last year,” Oettinger said. “Canyon Lakes hasn’t been around that long, maybe a couple of years. They are near Johnson Lake, so you’ll get to try out a couple of their beers, which is really good.”
He said there are a lot of western Nebraska breweries that have been at the festival previously.
“Kinkaider is going to be here, Peg Leg, Lazy Horse, First Street. Lost Way and Bolo Beer out of Valentine,” Oettinger said. “Loop Brewing, who is a new brewer, is coming up from McCook.”
Lloyd McCarter and the Honky Tonk Band will be performing their country music and there will be food vendors, along with the regular Pals fare.
“It’s a tasting event, so with your ticket it’s unlimited tasting,” Oettinger said. “I’m estimating with 15 breweries that there will be probably 60 different beers to sample, and that’s in addition to the wines and spirits.”
Oettinger recommends getting a designated driver, and Pals is offering tickets for those whose job is to get their friends home safely.
“If someone wants to be the designated driver and still come and hang out with their friends, it’s $10,” Oettinger said. “They can enjoy all the entertainment and hang out — they just can’t drink alcohol.”
The VIP hour starts at 3 p.m. but Oettinger said those tickets are sold out. General admission opens at 4 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.
The Tap Room is open to the public during the event.
Oettinger said folks can bring their lawn chairs, a small table and pop-up tents for shelter from the sun.
For more information, check out Pals Brewing Company’s Facebook page or palsbrewingcompany.com.