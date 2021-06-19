 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte's Pals Brewing Company raises the bar with pole vault fundraiser
0 comments
top story

North Platte's Pals Brewing Company raises the bar with pole vault fundraiser

From the A roundup of Nebraskaland Days' first week back series
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte's Pals Brewing Company raises the bar with pole vault fundraiser

Kylee Tilford, a junior at North Platte High School, easily sails over the bar set at 8 feet, 6 inches. She competed at the first Street Vault competition Saturday at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte. About 28 vaulters from junior high to college and beyond spent the day enjoying some competition and sunshine at the event that raised funds for the NPHS vault program.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Pole vaulters came all the way from Reno, Nevada; Colorado; and Wyoming, as well as Nebraska to compete at the first Street Vault on Saturday at Pals Brewing Company.

Skill levels ranged from junior high students to college and beyond, and the crowd enthusiastically appreciated the efforts.

Paul Oettinger, co-owner of Pals, said he was pleased with the response to the event.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s a great turnout,” Oettinger said. “I think we had 28 vaulters signed up. For the first time around, it’s a lot of fun.”

One group included college students Rachel Kosmacek and Kamryn Hughes, who competed with high school students Kylee Tilford of North Platte High School and Fallyn Elfeldt of Sutherland. Also in that group were eighth grader Jarrett Sexson of Hershey and Michaela Jurjens, a teacher at Adams Middle School.

The vaulters were given three tries at each height, and if they missed all three, the crowd could purchase a mulligan for another try or two.

All the money raised will go to the North Platte High School vaulting program.

Results of the competition were not available at press time Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen
Local

Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen

Morgan Holen, Miss Omaha, was selected to represent the state as the 2021 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Jamie Rose Chen, Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, will wear the Miss Nebraska's Outstanding Teen crown for the next year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News