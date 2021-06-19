North Platte's Pals Brewing Company raises the bar with pole vault fundraiser

Pole vaulters came all the way from Reno, Nevada; Colorado; and Wyoming, as well as Nebraska to compete at the first Street Vault on Saturday at Pals Brewing Company.

Skill levels ranged from junior high students to college and beyond, and the crowd enthusiastically appreciated the efforts.

Paul Oettinger, co-owner of Pals, said he was pleased with the response to the event.

“I think it’s a great turnout,” Oettinger said. “I think we had 28 vaulters signed up. For the first time around, it’s a lot of fun.”

One group included college students Rachel Kosmacek and Kamryn Hughes, who competed with high school students Kylee Tilford of North Platte High School and Fallyn Elfeldt of Sutherland. Also in that group were eighth grader Jarrett Sexson of Hershey and Michaela Jurjens, a teacher at Adams Middle School.

The vaulters were given three tries at each height, and if they missed all three, the crowd could purchase a mulligan for another try or two.

All the money raised will go to the North Platte High School vaulting program.

Results of the competition were not available at press time Saturday.

