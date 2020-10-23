North Platte's Planning Commission to consider updates to land-use, annexation plans

North Platte residents will see two maps on City Hall screens Tuesday when Planning Commission members take comments on updating the city’s land-use and annexation plans.
It’s important, Planning Administrator Judy Clark says, to know what those maps are not.
The annexation map doesn’t mean residents outside city limits will suddenly wind up inside them if the City Council adopts the map next month.
And even if council members approve the land-use map, they won’t be locked into any particular decision when someone needs their approval to do certain things with a property.
City or county comprehensive plans, like the 2011 city plan these changes would alter, are “meant to be a working document” that changes as local priorities change, Clark said.
If the council accepts the proposed updates, “it doesn’t hold them 100% to this exact plan, because the plan can (still) be amended.”
Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission meeting will include a public hearing on a 30-page document including the two maps and amending the 2011 plan’s land-use and annexation sections.
The nine-member panel then will decide whether to recommend them to the council, which will hold its own public hearing and vote Nov. 17, Clark said.
Planning Commission members started discussing aspects of the proposed document two years ago, she said. “It’s good practice to revisit comprehensive plans and zoning regulations at least every 10 years and sometimes sooner than that.”
David City planner Keith Marvin, who contributed to the 2011 Comprehensive Plan and assembled 2018’s North Platte-Lincoln County housing study, was hired in the latter year to help update city zoning regulations.
But “it became apparent we needed to stop and go back and make some amendments to the comprehensive plan before going forward” with zoning changes, Clark said.
Adopting the land-use and annexation updates, she said, will clear the way for finalizing and bringing possible zoning changes to the City Council sometime soon.
A property’s zoning is the most authoritative word on how it can be legally used, both inside city limits and in the 2-mile-wide area around them where the city also has zoning authority.
Some proposed property uses in a given zone are automatically allowed, while others require a conditional use permit to resolve possible conflicts with how nearby properties are used.
But possible uses in the land-use plan and zoning regulations “don’t always match,” Clark said.
That means people requesting rezoning for a proposed use also must ask the council — with Planning Commission input — to alter the land-use map accordingly. Many recent rezoning requests have included both.
A draft map of Marvin’s proposed land-use changes divide up several categories in the 2011 plan so that the new map has 16 categories instead of nine. That’s closer to the number of zoning categories.
Due to last-minute corrections, the would-be land-use map wasn’t available for The Telegraph to publish with this story. It’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s hearing, Clark said.
The annexation map shows areas near the city limits that are color-coded to indicate the likely time span in which they could become part of North Platte.
Though cities can move themselves to annex adjacent areas — as the city of Omaha does almost every year — North Platte hasn’t initiated an annexation plan “for a lot of years,” Clark said.
It’s more normal, she said, for owners of properties adjoining city limits to seek annexation and the public services that come with it.
Areas in red on the annexation map under discussion Tuesday are most likely — though not guaranteed — to be ready to join the city in the next one to three years, Clark said.
They include the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard on the northwest, as well as the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field and land connecting it to the city limits.
Other high-priority areas for annexation include land on Newberry Access’s west side and between Philip and Francis avenues and the South Platte River.
Red-colored areas also include Chief Development Inc.’s proposed senior living project between the NPPD Canal and Iron Eagle Golf Course. Chief’s annexation request for that area is expected soon.
Finally, areas south of Interstate 80 on both sides of the South Buffalo Bill Extension and West Walker Road are in the one- to three-year priority area.
Blue areas on the map likely won’t be ready for annexation for three to 10 years, Clark said.
Notable such areas lie west of Lakeview Boulevard; between I-80 and the South Platte west of U.S. Highway 83; between Walker and State Farm Road east of Menards; and along South Buffalo Road almost to Lake Maloney.
Homes surrounding the lake aren’t colored on the map, meaning it’ll likely take more than 20 years for North Platte to reach far enough south to consider annexing them, Clark said.
Four small areas shown in green could be annexed in 10 to 20 years, she added. Three would fill in gaps between the city limits and the North Platte River. The other lies east of Newberry between I-80 and State Farm Road.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.