North Platte's Planning Commission to consider updates to land-use, annexation plans

That means people requesting rezoning for a proposed use also must ask the council — with Planning Commission input — to alter the land-use map accordingly. Many recent rezoning requests have included both.

A draft map of Marvin’s proposed land-use changes divide up several categories in the 2011 plan so that the new map has 16 categories instead of nine. That’s closer to the number of zoning categories.

Due to last-minute corrections, the would-be land-use map wasn’t available for The Telegraph to publish with this story. It’ll be ready in time for Tuesday’s hearing, Clark said.

The annexation map shows areas near the city limits that are color-coded to indicate the likely time span in which they could become part of North Platte.

Though cities can move themselves to annex adjacent areas — as the city of Omaha does almost every year — North Platte hasn’t initiated an annexation plan “for a lot of years,” Clark said.

It’s more normal, she said, for owners of properties adjoining city limits to seek annexation and the public services that come with it.