North Platte's Platte River Cruise Night set to return for July 9-11

“Last year we had a good turnout, and talking to Mat (Fhuere), he thinks it could more than double. He is anticipating 500 cars in the show,” Cappa said. “I don’t personally like to throw numbers out because you can’t guarantee anything until (people) actually show up.

“But we have been getting texts after texts or messages from people wanting to know what date it is so they can drive down from wherever they are at. (The show) has really taken off — just expanded.”

Cappa said individuals from across the state have expressed interest in coming as well as people from New Orleans, Louisiana, North Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. One individual from Eagle Lake, Florida, posted a message on the Platte River Cruise Night Facebook page that he planned to attend as well.

The weekend will include a kickoff gathering at Good Life on the Bricks and possibly screenings of “American Graffiti” and its sequel at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s a way to get people roused for cruising,” Cappa said of the movies.