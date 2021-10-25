North Platte's 'polar vortex' from February 2021 is still wreaking havoc

Memories of February’s bitter “polar vortex” will linger in retail natural gas prices that North Platte’s gas provider says will be nearly twice last winter’s starting point.

The runup offers a timely reminder to make homes as airtight and energy-efficient as possible before snow flies, west central Nebraska gas and electrical suppliers say.

Tighter natural gas supplies after a hotter summer nationwide also are contributing to the highest consumer prices in nearly 15 years, said Luke Hansen, NorthWestern Energy’s manager of gas supplies.

They’ll average 85% higher this winter for NorthWestern’s Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana customers, he said, though more than half of that will go toward gradually recouping the utility’s unexpected costs from the Feb. 5-20 vortex.

“These are not unprecedented natural gas prices, but we’re seeing dramatic increases in prices off the (market) bottom,” Hansen said Monday from the utility’s headquarters in Huron, South Dakota.

Last February, “the prices we were seeing were about as low as they’d ever been” before the extended cold forced rolling electrical blackouts down into Texas and drove open-market gas prices skyward.