North Platte's 'polar vortex' from February 2021 is still wreaking havoc

Memories of February’s bitter “polar vortex” will linger in retail natural gas prices that North Platte’s gas provider says will be nearly twice last winter’s starting point.
The runup offers a timely reminder to make homes as airtight and energy-efficient as possible before snow flies, west central Nebraska gas and electrical suppliers say.
Tighter natural gas supplies after a hotter summer nationwide also are contributing to the highest consumer prices in nearly 15 years, said Luke Hansen, NorthWestern Energy’s manager of gas supplies.
They’ll average 85% higher this winter for NorthWestern’s Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana customers, he said, though more than half of that will go toward gradually recouping the utility’s unexpected costs from the Feb. 5-20 vortex.
“These are not unprecedented natural gas prices, but we’re seeing dramatic increases in prices off the (market) bottom,” Hansen said Monday from the utility’s headquarters in Huron, South Dakota.
Last February, “the prices we were seeing were about as low as they’d ever been” before the extended cold forced rolling electrical blackouts down into Texas and drove open-market gas prices skyward.
NorthWestern suddenly had to buy more gas on the open market at prices far higher than normal, despite laying in more than two-thirds of its expected gas supply in advance of the 2020-21 winter.
Hansen said the utility has already acquired and stored a similar percentage of its expected needs for the 2021-22 heating season — but at a wholesale cost of $6 to $7 per dekatherm, triple a year ago.
That price difference will account for about $31 per month of customers’ 2021-22 winter bills, Hansen said.
An additional $45 per month can be traced to an agreement between NorthWestern and the Nebraska Public Service Commission February’s sharply higher gas purchase costs over two years.
That was meant to avoid slamming NorthWestern’s customers with the entire cost all at once, Hansen said. Black Hills Energy, based in Rapid City, South Dakota, reached a similar PSC agreement to spread out costs for its Nebraska customers.
Open-market gas prices soared to $170 per dekatherm during the worst of the February cold snap, Hansen said. The typical NorthWestern customer uses 15 dekatherms a month in the winter.
In contrast with gas prices, electric rates for most regional ratepayers will remain unchanged as the 2021-22 winter begins.
Nebraska Public Power District board members are expected in November to leave NPPD’s wholesale electrical rate unchanged for the fifth straight year and its retail rate for the ninth, spokesman Mark Becker said.
City-owned Municipal Light & Water in North Platte likewise will leave its rates where they’ve been since 2017, Public Service Manager Layne Groseth said.
ML&W has handled electric distribution in the city since 1940, buying its electricity wholesale from NPPD and the Columbus utility’s predecessor public power districts.
NPPD delivers and sells electricity directly to regional consumers in Brule, Lewellen, Madrid, McCook, Merriman, Ogallala, Oshkosh, Sutherland and Venango. It doesn’t supply natural gas or propane.
Regardless of the basic costs they face, the utility officials said, west central Nebraskans can limit their overall energy bills by preparing their homes and controlling their power usage.
They said it’s a good time now — before the weather gets too cold — to seal leaks around windows and doors and add or upgrade attic insulation if needed to help hold heat in.
Installing a simple thermometer indoors also can help people think twice before turning up the thermostat, said Tom Glanzer, NorthWestern’s community relations manager for Nebraska and South Dakota.
“It it were 68 degrees in the summer, we’d have shorts on,” he said. If it’s that warm in his house, he tells his family members “you just need to understand we’re just feeling this way, so put a hoodie on.”
NPPD also is urging ratepayers to use programmable thermostats, turn off lights when they aren’t needed and set major appliances to run outside peak hours of 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. on winter weekdays.
The utility has launched a “time-of-use” billing plan for its retail customers that charges much less for electricity used during off-peak and “super off-peak” hours.
ML&W officials haven’t yet considered whether they might offer North Platte electrical users a similar off-peak billing plan, Groseth said.