North Platte's precipitation at near-record pace

North Platte’s wettest day in nearly 10 months Saturday was even soggier outside town, where some rural residents dealt with water mucking up county roads.
The North Platte Regional Airport recorded a combined 1.41 inches of rain Saturday and Sunday, when the city’s first major 2021 thunderstorms struck after sundown Saturday and kept going into Sunday.
The 1.15 inches at Lee Bird Field for all of Saturday was the most precipitation since last July 24, when the National Weather Service recorded 1.06 inches at the airport.
Monday morning brought even more rain, with the weather service reporting 1.18 inches between midnight and 1 p.m.
That raised the airport’s total precipitation to 3.15 inches since Thursday, when 0.56 inches was recorded there.
Official rain totals as one weekend day gave way to the other were higher north and east of North Platte. Unofficial totals were higher still.
A weather service reporting station recorded 1.88 inches of rain Sunday three miles east-northeast of North Platte. Another station in Brady reported 2.03 inches.
Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell, who lives at Brady, said her own rain gauge showed 2.67 inches.
She spent Monday checking out reports of muddy and washed-out county roads, mainly north of the North Platte River.
“One (person) personally told me they had 3-plus inches and it came down pretty quickly” Saturday, O’Dell said.
“It’s not good for the roads. We get a lot of washing down the edges, because the water goes down the road and washes out.”
Sandhills Road north of Nebraska Highway 97 “had a pretty good water hole in it,” Monday, O’Dell said. Washboard Road north of the North Platte River “was close to having water go over it.”
But county road crews won’t be able to make much of a difference on unpaved rural roads until they start drying, O’Dell said.
“We’d tear them up more than we could help them with the size and weight of our equipment,” she said.
The extended rain put North Platte’s 2021 precipitation on a near-record pace, according to weather service records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Precipitation between Jan. 1 and midday Monday totaled 10.48 inches, No. 3 since records at North Platte first were kept in 1874.
It trailed the 11.15 inches for the same period in 1915 and the record 12.41 inches in 1942, when 4.11 inches fell April 18 to set the city’s single-day record.
The city’s full-year record of 33.44 inches was recorded in 1951, while 1942 finished fourth at 29.74 inches.
North Platte recorded its seventh-wettest year ever just two years ago. But only 5.98 of the 28.91 inches in 2019 fell between New Year’s Day and May 17.
Showers and thunderstorms remain possible through next Monday, with the greatest chances for additional rain through Wednesday night, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, warming to the upper 70s to lower 80s after that. Nighttime lows should be in the 50s.