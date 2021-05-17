North Platte's precipitation at near-record pace

“One (person) personally told me they had 3-plus inches and it came down pretty quickly” Saturday, O’Dell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not good for the roads. We get a lot of washing down the edges, because the water goes down the road and washes out.”

Sandhills Road north of Nebraska Highway 97 “had a pretty good water hole in it,” Monday, O’Dell said. Washboard Road north of the North Platte River “was close to having water go over it.”

But county road crews won’t be able to make much of a difference on unpaved rural roads until they start drying, O’Dell said.

“We’d tear them up more than we could help them with the size and weight of our equipment,” she said.

The extended rain put North Platte’s 2021 precipitation on a near-record pace, according to weather service records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Precipitation between Jan. 1 and midday Monday totaled 10.48 inches, No. 3 since records at North Platte first were kept in 1874.

It trailed the 11.15 inches for the same period in 1915 and the record 12.41 inches in 1942, when 4.11 inches fell April 18 to set the city’s single-day record.