North Platte's QGF Citizen's Review Committee to review loan request that would aid mall's transformation

The city’s Planning Commission April 27 will hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend approval of those two prongs of the financing package. North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority endorsed them March 31.

Rev’s $1 million QGF loan request would account for 1.33% of its project cost, with TIF covering 10.83% and the temporary “enhanced employment area” just over 10%.

Proceeds would be used “to enhance the exterior of the existing mall to a higher-end finish than otherwise financially feasible in order to attract the type of quality tenants that would otherwise not be willing to locate to the North Platte market,” the loan application says.

Rev’s partners want to have their QGF loan forgiven once the mall’s exterior improvements are done and “a total of $25 million in new developments in the area have been completed,” it adds.

They officially split their QGF loan request in two to better match their needs with the dedicated sales-tax fund’s available income, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“They know that the loan fund is stretched currently” after an active 2020 that included COVID-19 aid for small businesses, said Person, who administers QGF for the city.