North Platte's QGF Citizen's Review Committee to review loan request that would aid mall's transformation

A forgivable $1 million loan from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, to be paid out over two years, caps Rev Development LLC’s three-pronged request for city help with its transformation of Platte River Mall.
The city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee will review Rev’s request from that fund at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the City Hall conference room, 211 W. Third St.
Rev partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez of Lincoln want QGF to loan $300,000 to their North Platte Mall LLC in August and an additional $700,000 in May 2022, according to their official application.
That would raise Rev’s combined requests for city assistance to $16.63 million, about 22.2% of the estimated $74.95 million cost to renovate the 49-year-old main mall and rebuild throughout its 28-acre campus.
None of the firm’s trio of financial requests has officially reached the City Council, which will hold second-round debate on a rezoning ordinance for the project at its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
In addition to gradually gutting and reconfiguring the main mall, Rev would tear down three of its four outbuildings, build 11 new ones — led by a four-story apartment-commercial structure — and redo and update parking lots and utilities.
To help offset the project’s infrastructure costs, Rev’s redevelopment plan asks for $8.12 million in tax increment financing and $7.51 million to be raised from a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” on taxable mall purchases.
The city’s Planning Commission April 27 will hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend approval of those two prongs of the financing package. North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority endorsed them March 31.
Rev’s $1 million QGF loan request would account for 1.33% of its project cost, with TIF covering 10.83% and the temporary “enhanced employment area” just over 10%.
Proceeds would be used “to enhance the exterior of the existing mall to a higher-end finish than otherwise financially feasible in order to attract the type of quality tenants that would otherwise not be willing to locate to the North Platte market,” the loan application says.
Rev’s partners want to have their QGF loan forgiven once the mall’s exterior improvements are done and “a total of $25 million in new developments in the area have been completed,” it adds.
They officially split their QGF loan request in two to better match their needs with the dedicated sales-tax fund’s available income, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“They know that the loan fund is stretched currently” after an active 2020 that included COVID-19 aid for small businesses, said Person, who administers QGF for the city.
The fund had an uncommitted balance of $1.57 million March 31, according to the city’s latest QGF balance sheet. Its overall balance was nearly $4.48 million.
QGF will gain at least $325,000 in new income by year’s end, based on net city sales-tax receipts from August to January. It could earn up to $325,000 more if sales-tax collections stay strong through July.
Additional QGF funds could be freed up depending on whether Nebraskaland Days needs to draw on a $350,000 line of credit the council granted in case pandemic-related 2020 losses left the festival short for 2021.
After deciding whether to recommend Rev’s loan, Citizens Review Committee members plan an executive session to discuss priorities for approving future QGF applications. A possible public vote would follow.
“We’ve got some big projects coming up, and we need to make priorities,” Person said. “I think it’s critical that we make those decisions. It’s unfortunate, but the funds aren’t unlimited.”
