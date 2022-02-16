North Platte's Rock Church celebrates 90 years of worship

Prayer meetings around 1930 started by R.H. Mathewson grew into a church that now will celebrate 90 years of ministry in North Platte.
The North Platte Foursquare Gospel Church, now known as The Rock Church since 2015, began on March 11, 1931, and moved into a building on Eighth and Tabor streets. A year later, on Feb. 1, 1932, the church was chartered with the Foursquare Gospel Church denomination.
Current pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck said a celebration Sunday is open to the public and will begin with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. He said several former pastors will be speaking, as well as Beth Hackbarth, associate district supervisor for the Foursquare Gospel Church denomination.
“The church has done a really good job of being a thriving part of our community,” Fahrenbruck said, “and really seeking people to try to help them with life change.”
Fahrenbruck said after a short stay in the first building on Eighth Street, the church moved to a hall on Sixth Street before purchasing a building at 604 E. 10th St.
“Jack Hayford, who was a nationally known preacher, was married to Anna (Smith), who is from North Platte,” Fahrenbruck said. Hayford came to speak at the Foursquare Church a few times.
Over the years, Fahrenbruck said, the church received numerous awards from the denomination, in the 1960s for highest attendance and for other achievements throughout its existence.
In 1949-50, under the leadership of Rev. Allen Hamilton, the church reached a recorded high of 261 members, Fahrenbruck said.
Since Fahrenbruck came on as pastor seven years ago, the church has offered a number of events continuing its ministry in the community.
“As far as highlights, we have done what we call ‘Rocktober Fest,’” Fahrenbruck said. “We have close to 500 people who come out to that and various outreaches that we do.”
He said the church continues to grow.
“We’ve grown with new families and there’s a lot of good life change happening,” “Fahrenbruck said. “We have a lot of people from all different walks of life.”
In reading the history of the church, Fahrenbruck said, he learned the church was planted for a specific reason.
“The church was planted so they could really have an impact in the community,” Fahrenbruck said. “When the church was planted, that was during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, and it took a lot of effort to get that (first) church where it was.”
He said the church in the beginning took a lot of risks to reach people.
“One of the things we’re going to be doing this year is looking back at what they did,” Fahrenbruck said, “and using that as kind of a catalyst to push our church in the same direction.”
In a recent sermon, Fahrenbruck said, he spoke to the congregation about its past accomplishments.
“We look back at those eras and call them the ‘glory days,’” Fahrenbruck said. “Those former pastors, I don’t know if they would have ever wanted that. They wanted to see the glory days ahead.”
The founders and subsequent church members were always focusing on the future of the church.
“They were planting the seeds of what we’re harvesting today,” Fahrenbruck said. “I think it’s so easy for a church to get in the mindset of what was rather than what could be.”
After the celebration service at the current church building, 2001 West A St., the public is also invited to a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building.
For more information, call the church office at 308-221-6930.
