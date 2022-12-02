North Platte's Roger Thompson retires from Nebraska Game and Parks

A love for the outdoors prompted Roger Thompson of North Platte to take a different direction in life after he graduated from college.

Thompson retired as a supervisor with Nebraska Game and Parks after 45 years. The public is invited to an open house celebrating his retirement from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Road.

He grew up on a farm in northeast Nebraska and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. He worked for the Department of Environmental Control and founded a construction company in Lincoln.

“Being cooped up in a building wasn’t appealing to me,” Thompson said. “I graduated pre-med, but decided I didn’t want to take care of sick people all my life and be indoors.”

A college friend, who had moved to Montana, encouraged Thompson to apply for an open game warden position with Nebraska Game and Parks. After talking it over with his wife, Jackie, he decided to apply, although he thought the job probably wasn’t something he would want to do.

“I got a phone call one day and they said, we’d like to offer you the job,” Thompson said. “I thought, what the heck, I’m young, let’s give it a try and see if we like it.”

He went through the law enforcement training academy and had no idea where Game and Parks would station him. Six officers had been hired at the time, and the final two spots for assignment were Gothenburg and North Platte.

“My wife and I really knew nothing about western Nebraska,” Thompson said. “We talked about it and we talked about North Platte, and we did not have a very good impression of North Platte. But we had never been there.”

As fate would have it, North Platte was the position he was offered.

“We thought, we’ve gone this far, let’s see how it works out,” Thompson said. “It didn’t take long for us to realize that North Platte was a great place to be and raise a family.”

That was in 1977. After being stationed for the summer at Lake McConaughy, Thompson was transferred in November to North Platte and has been here since.

He said the job didn’t turn out as he had expected.

“I’ll be real honest with you, I wasn’t planning on staying with it very long,” Thompson said. “I thought it would be a good step in the door to transfer over to a biologist position and do management research and things along those lines.”

He said it didn’t take him long to realize the freedom that was built into the job to take the initiative and do what he needed to do. In 1994, Thompson applied for a supervisor position and finished out his career in that role.

Thompson said what he’ll miss the most are the people he has been associated with, both in the department and in the field.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the contacts I’ve made, both good and bad,” Thompson said. “I’ve enjoyed the relationships with the landowners and it’s been fantastic in general.”

When first hired, Thompson said, he worked alongside some “amazing characters” who helped shape his love for the job.

“That’s why I’ve done this so long,” Thompson said. “I have totally enjoyed the job. Dwight Allbery, he taught me that you can have fun no matter who you are dealing with or what you are dealing with.

“He has fun in every aspect of his life and he showed me a different way of approaching people and trying to make it as easy on them as what you could.”

There are numerous memories Thompson said he will remember, including the times he worked watching for hunters who were spotlight hunting.

“I’ll never forget the adrenaline rush when you’re out working spotlighters and you’re sitting up on a hilltop in the middle of the night,” Thompson said. “You’ve been there for an hour or two, and all of a sudden you see a spotlight and the adrenaline starts flowing.”

Thompson was instrumental in organizing the I-80 road check in 1995 near Brady. He was one of four members who started the field training officer program for game wardens in Nebraska.

He was also on the committee to create the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial.

In 1998, Thompson received the Wildlife Officer of the Year award for Nebraska given by the Shikar-Safari International Club.

One thing Thompson said he is most proud of is a program he helped start for disabled veterans and children with handicaps.

“Through a local game warden named John Murphy up in Pierre, South Dakota, myself and another game warden in Nebraska, Jon Reeves,” Thompson said, “for several years we’d go up to Blunt, Wyoming, to put on a pheasant hunt for disabled veterans and kids with handicaps. That was one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my life.”

As a supervisor, Thompson supervised 18 officers in 36 counties across western Nebraska during one part of his career.

He and Jackie recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They have four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.