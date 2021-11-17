North Platte's sales tax collections top $800,000 for September

September shoppers and travelers produced another record-setting month for North Platte’s city sales tax and Lincoln County’s lodging tax, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The city’s 1.5% sales tax topped $800,000 for the seventh consecutive month, with September’s net return of $801,165 the highest for that month in online records starting in 2006.

Net September lodging taxes for the county totaled $118,891, reaching six figures for the first time ever in September and the fifth straight month this year.

The state collects and processes both state and local sales and lodging taxes, returning the latter about six weeks after each month closes. The Revenue Department retains collection fees of 3% for local sales taxes and 1.5% for county lodging taxes.

Lincoln County charges the state’s maximum 4% lodging tax on hotel and motel bills, which must be used for tourism and visitor promotion. The state also charges its own 1% lodging tax.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Platte, which smashed its fiscal-year record with nearly $9.24 million in 2020-21 sales taxes, is on track to set another calendar-year record with three months left.