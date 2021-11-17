North Platte's sales tax collections top $800,000 for September

September shoppers and travelers produced another record-setting month for North Platte’s city sales tax and Lincoln County’s lodging tax, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
The city’s 1.5% sales tax topped $800,000 for the seventh consecutive month, with September’s net return of $801,165 the highest for that month in online records starting in 2006.
Net September lodging taxes for the county totaled $118,891, reaching six figures for the first time ever in September and the fifth straight month this year.
The state collects and processes both state and local sales and lodging taxes, returning the latter about six weeks after each month closes. The Revenue Department retains collection fees of 3% for local sales taxes and 1.5% for county lodging taxes.
Lincoln County charges the state’s maximum 4% lodging tax on hotel and motel bills, which must be used for tourism and visitor promotion. The state also charges its own 1% lodging tax.
North Platte, which smashed its fiscal-year record with nearly $9.24 million in 2020-21 sales taxes, is on track to set another calendar-year record with three months left.
Net local sales taxes since January have totaled almost $7.23 million. The city took in nearly $8.36 million in 2020, breaking its 2019 record by 0.8% despite a spring-long slump that year due to COVID-19.
Lincoln County’s lodging tax appears certain by year’s end to break its 2015 calendar-year record of $960,999.
Net collections since January have totaled $906,090, already 36.6% ahead of 2020’s pandemic-ravaged total of $663,196. Annual net lodging taxes had exceeded $900,000 every year from 2015 to 2019.
Whereas North Platte’s sales-tax pandemic slump lasted for only three months in 2020, county hotel-motel taxes didn’t shake off the impact of COVID-19 until 2021 opened.
The three months before September produced a summer-record $463,694 in lodging taxes. July ($161,257), June ($154,643) and August ($147,794) now rank as Lincoln County’s three best-ever lodging-tax months.
North Platte set its all-time net sales-tax record with $895,814 in June, exactly a year after topping $800,000 for the first time. Monthly city sales-tax records have fallen in 14 of the past 16 months.