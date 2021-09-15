North Platte's sales-tax income grew by a million dollars in 2020-21

Among North Platte’s other notable sales-tax trends extended in July:

» The month was the fifth in a row that the city has taken in $800,000 or more in net sales taxes.

» It was the seventh month over that mark since North Platte first broke through the $800,000 barrier in June 2020.

» It was the 12th time in the last 14 months that net sales taxes set an all-time record for a given month of the year in records dating to 2006.

Lincoln County’s motels and hotels, which broke out of their COVID-19 doldrums as spring came, produced a combined $315,900 in lodging taxes in the 2021 summer’s first two months.

After plunging 27.4% in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, net lodging taxes have totaled $639,406 since January. That’s just 3.6% less than last year’s 12-month total.

Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, said she and her staff will need “some time this fall to drill down on where these visitors are coming from.”

The bureau “deliberately marketed heavily” this summer to residents along Colorado’s Front Range, she said. It paid off as Colorado reimposed pandemic restrictions with the virus’s recent resurgence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.