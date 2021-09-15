North Platte's sales-tax income grew by a million dollars in 2020-21

Close the books on 2020-21, when North Platte’s sales-tax income grew by a million dollars.
You read that right. To be exact, it was $1,001,107.
Net city sales-tax collections for July totaled $887,359, just missing June’s latest all-time record, in monthly figures released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
That means North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax brought in $9,238,190 — beating last year’s record by 12.2% — for the fiscal year that will end Sept. 30.
Lincoln County’s lodging tax meanwhile broke its own 15-year record for the second straight month. Net collections totaled $161,257 after reaching $154,643 in June.
“Big Mo (momentum) keeps heading in the right direction,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
July’s total was “outstanding considering how close it came to June’s total with all the community activities during our festival month,” he said.
July’s sales-tax performance also secured a full annual allotment of $650,000 for the city’s Quality Growth Fund for small-business loans and larger economic development projects.
It’s the first time since 2015-16 that QGF, which has been tapped extensively in recent months, will get its maximum sales-tax infusion.
Among North Platte’s other notable sales-tax trends extended in July:
» The month was the fifth in a row that the city has taken in $800,000 or more in net sales taxes.
» It was the seventh month over that mark since North Platte first broke through the $800,000 barrier in June 2020.
» It was the 12th time in the last 14 months that net sales taxes set an all-time record for a given month of the year in records dating to 2006.
Lincoln County’s motels and hotels, which broke out of their COVID-19 doldrums as spring came, produced a combined $315,900 in lodging taxes in the 2021 summer’s first two months.
After plunging 27.4% in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, net lodging taxes have totaled $639,406 since January. That’s just 3.6% less than last year’s 12-month total.
Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, said she and her staff will need “some time this fall to drill down on where these visitors are coming from.”
The bureau “deliberately marketed heavily” this summer to residents along Colorado’s Front Range, she said. It paid off as Colorado reimposed pandemic restrictions with the virus’s recent resurgence.