North Platte's Sunrise Rotary club celebrates 25 years

Sunrise Rotary celebrated its 25th Jubilee on Dec. 17 at its regular meeting.

The group began meeting in 1994 at the former Stockman Inn but didn’t officially receive its charter until 1995.

“Dave Zalewski was very instrumental in ‘cloning’ us as one of the Noon Rotarians who transferred and sponsored the new morning club,” said charter member Bill McGahan. “Some of the guys in the Noon Rotary decided noon wasn’t all that convenient for them and the club was getting pretty big, so the Noon club agreed to sponsor the new club.”

Twenty-two people were part of the original charter, with four of those founders still around in James Conley II, David Rowe, Bill McGahan and Dean Hendrickson. In addition those four, John Gale, David Zalewski, Mike Rumery, Jim Hawks, Kenneth Larsen, Stan Clouse, Steve Hinze, Larry Brown, Larry Shearer, Jerry Cover, Gary Hergert, Lucinda Bradley, Christopher Keith, Jeff Brittan, Sharlyn Scritsmier, Mark Othmer and John Van Wyke were also part of the original charter.

We’ve been involved in a lot of things,” McGahan said. “We’ve done Hershey Days Pancake Feed, we’ve done a lot of projects helping Dr. (Kim) Baxter with his Africa and Central American work.”