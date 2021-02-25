 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte's Town Hall Lecture Series postponing April and May lectures
0 comments

North Platte's Town Hall Lecture Series postponing April and May lectures

  • 0
Local News

The Town Hall Lecture Series Board announced it is postponing its April and May lectures.

The lectures have been rescheduled with Susan Eisenhower set for Oct. 21, 2021, and Lt. Col. Robert Darling on May 3, 2022.

The board sent a letter to the series members saying, “With COVID-19 still active locally and nationally, it is in the best interest of our membership to postpone.”

An additional bonus lecture will be offered in April 2022 and will kick off the 2022-23 Lecture Series. Replacement tickets and details regarding the speakers, including the bonus speaker and date, will be sent in September.

For questions about the series, call 308-530-8448 or 308-530-4463.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat missing since May 2019 reunited with owners
Local

Cat missing since May 2019 reunited with owners

The male tuxedo cat and his owners from Northglenn, Colorado, were reunited Wednesday afternoon after the cat’s identity was discovered when his microchip was scanned at Tender Hearts Veterinary Center in North Platte.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News