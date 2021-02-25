North Platte's Town Hall Lecture Series postponing April and May lectures

The Town Hall Lecture Series Board announced it is postponing its April and May lectures.
The lectures have been rescheduled with Susan Eisenhower set for Oct. 21, 2021, and Lt. Col. Robert Darling on May 3, 2022.
The board sent a letter to the series members saying, “With COVID-19 still active locally and nationally, it is in the best interest of our membership to postpone.”
An additional bonus lecture will be offered in April 2022 and will kick off the 2022-23 Lecture Series. Replacement tickets and details regarding the speakers, including the bonus speaker and date, will be sent in September.
For questions about the series, call 308-530-8448 or 308-530-4463.