North Platte's West Central Research and Extension Center to host Testing Ag Performance Solutions event
North Platte's West Central Research and Extension Center to host Testing Ag Performance Solutions event

The West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte is offering a University of Nebraska Testing Ag Performance Solutions summer event June 24.

The event is free, but registration is required by Thursday at go.unl.edu/7kbj. A four-person golf tournament in the afternoon does require a $30-per-person registration fee for those who wish to participate.

The program begins at 9 a.m. at the center, 402 W. State Farm Road, and includes sensor company demonstrations, Agronomic Olympics, crop diagnostic analysis, tech company demonstrations and marketing insight.

The program is designed for active participation from attendees and lunch will be provided.

