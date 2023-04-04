Parts of northwest Nebraska have received heavy snowfall since Monday and could see more. Sheridan and Cherry counties are in a blizzard warning that remains in effect through 7 p.m. CDT on Wednesday and could bring an additional 4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service continues to warn that “travel will be very difficult to impossible” in the blizzard area. “Expect near whiteout conditions with blowing snow. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages.”

There is also a hazardous weather outlook for a much larger area of central Nebraska. It includes Curtis, Grant, Chappell, Gordon, Valentine, O’Neill, Broken Bow, North Platte and areas around and in between.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph or even higher “will lead to blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility” in places, the weather service says. “Be prepared for hazardous to near impossible travel conditions through Wednesday night and potentially lingering into early Thursday morning,” reads the hazardous weather statement.

Snowfall Monday and Tuesday also covered a large area of eastern Wyoming and southwest South Dakota.

In Wyoming, Cheyenne reported 4 to 6 inches by 9 a.m. CDT on Tuesday. Torrington had 4 to 6 inches on the ground by 4 p.m.

Heavier amounts were reported farther north, with 30 inches by 9 a.m. near Lusk, which is about 30 miles west of Harrison. Casper had a record 26.7 inches.

Harrison, in far northwest Nebraska, had 20 inches of snow on the ground by midmorning, and Agate Fossil Beds, about 20 miles south of Harrison, had 12 inches.

There were 18 inches reported at Chadron around noon.

Snowfall amounts dropped off farther east and south. By noon there were 4 inches on the ground in Gordon and 3 inches in Hemingford.