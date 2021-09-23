NorthWestern Energy cautions customers about scam calls

NorthWestern Energy is reporting an all-time high in scam activity this week.

Customers say they’ve received calls from scammers threatening to shut off service if customers don’t take immediate actions that include making payments by gift cards, Bitcoin or other forms of payment, the utility said in a press release.

In some cases, callers manipulate caller ID to make it appear as if an energy company is making the call. Reports include scammers even going as far as showing up at locations and demanding payment.

“We want our customers to know that we do not use coercive scare tactics to force customers to pay bills, and we won’t tell you your service will be shut off immediately without a payment,” Lori St. Aubin, director of customer care at NorthWestern Energy, said in the press release. “That kind of behavior is a dead giveaway that the caller is a scammer.”

A NorthWestern Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service or asking for payment, the utility says. For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his or her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter your home.