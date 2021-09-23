NorthWestern Energy cautions customers about scam calls

NorthWestern Energy is reporting an all-time high in scam activity this week.
Customers say they’ve received calls from scammers threatening to shut off service if customers don’t take immediate actions that include making payments by gift cards, Bitcoin or other forms of payment, the utility said in a press release.
In some cases, callers manipulate caller ID to make it appear as if an energy company is making the call. Reports include scammers even going as far as showing up at locations and demanding payment.
“We want our customers to know that we do not use coercive scare tactics to force customers to pay bills, and we won’t tell you your service will be shut off immediately without a payment,” Lori St. Aubin, director of customer care at NorthWestern Energy, said in the press release. “That kind of behavior is a dead giveaway that the caller is a scammer.”
A NorthWestern Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service or asking for payment, the utility says. For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his or her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter your home.
In addition, NorthWestern Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Employees are never authorized to receive payments in the field.
A NorthWestern employee was the target of one scam call. “As an employee, I was surprised when I received the scam call yesterday afternoon. I quickly realized that the number they called wasn’t even tied to my NorthWestern account,” said Josh Peck. “It was sneaky because it looked like I was receiving a local call, which I usually answer, as opposed to an ‘unknown’ caller ID reference.”
Customers should note that NorthWestern Energy will not:
» Endorse or require a prepaid debit card, gift card, Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency for payments.
» Collect payment at customers’ homes or businesses.
» Ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information by phone.
» Demand immediate payment. NorthWestern representatives work with customers on payment arrangements and take many additional steps before a shutoff situation for nonpayment is necessary.
“If you get a call or a text message like this, hang up right away,” St. Aubin said. “If you have any doubt about a caller, or suspect the call may be fraudulent, contact us using the phone number on your most recent bill, or avoid the call queue, which can be longer during peak activity, and report it online. You should also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FCC) so the proper authorities can respond accordingly.”