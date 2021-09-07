NorthWestern Energy’s customer service center in North Platte open

NorthWestern Energy has reopened its North Platte office, a year and a half after the pandemic forced its closure.

The customer service center at 215 E. Fifth St. is open for walk-in customers from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release from the utility.

The office closed to walk-in traffic in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our customer service centers are located in buildings where our line crews, supply teams and other mission-critical workers are based,” said Lori St. Aubin, NorthWestern Energy’s director of customer care. “The difficult decision was made to close to walk-in traffic to keep our employees and our customers safe. Our employees’ time was spent assisting customers over the phone and online.”

NorthWestern Energy has protocols in place at customer service centers to keep customers and employees safe during in-person visits.

“We continue to encourage customers to use northwesternenergy.com, with options such as paying NorthWestern Energy bills or to sign up for or discontinue service,” St. Aubin said. “Payments can be left at the drop boxes located at all of the customer service centers.”