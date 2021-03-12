Now that's a house of a different color: North Platte couple changes lighting with seasons

Blue and white lights have been used as a default look for winter, and the house sports red and white for Husker football weekends.

The Coopers have also used lights on the house in support of various “awareness” months.

Cooper said he stole the lighting design idea from a theater production at the school.

“We were doing some different kind of lighting in the back of the set and I just thought, ‘Oh, that would work back home,’” he said.

The Coopers have lived in the house that neighbors Memorial Park for about 14 years. He said he and Emily, a third-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School, have always decorated inside and outside for holidays, but “it’s just slowly been over the last probably 10 to 11 years that it’s got a little more elaborate.”

“We used to do just Christmas and Halloween, but as the years have gone on, we’ve added on,” he said.

The couple, along with their two children — 5 and 8 years old — add to the exterior appearance with accessories such as flowers in the spring and summer and inflatable yard decorations for the holidays.

The inflatables, which were purchased at garage sales, have included an Easter bunny, pumpkins and turkeys.