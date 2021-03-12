Now that's a house of a different color: North Platte couple changes lighting with seasons

The exterior of David and Emily Cooper’s three-floor brick house on the 900 block of East Fourth Street changes its nightly appearance in tune with the seasons throughout the year.
The structure is currently bathed in green at night in a nod to St. Patrick’s Day, thanks to six LED floodlights situated around the perimeter.
Watch now: North Platte area lights up at Christmas
That will change to pastel colors Thursday to lead into Easter, and then switch again to mark subsequent holidays and seasons. The Coopers often will have a color on one section of the house that gradually fades to another color on the other side of the structure.
“We hear a lot of comments of how it makes people happy or that they use it as a landmark,” said David Cooper, an advanced mathematics teacher at North Platte High School and director of speech and theater programs as well. “People will say, ‘You know that brick house that’s all lit up? Turn there. Or, go past that house.’ It’s kind of turned into a landmark.”
The Coopers use a remote control to change the colors. The house has been red, white and blue for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, and red and green or blue and white for Christmas.
The house is also lit for Valentine’s Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving, but the light show goes beyond the traditional holidays.
Blue and white lights have been used as a default look for winter, and the house sports red and white for Husker football weekends.
The Coopers have also used lights on the house in support of various “awareness” months.
Cooper said he stole the lighting design idea from a theater production at the school.
“We were doing some different kind of lighting in the back of the set and I just thought, ‘Oh, that would work back home,’” he said.
The Coopers have lived in the house that neighbors Memorial Park for about 14 years. He said he and Emily, a third-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School, have always decorated inside and outside for holidays, but “it’s just slowly been over the last probably 10 to 11 years that it’s got a little more elaborate.”
“We used to do just Christmas and Halloween, but as the years have gone on, we’ve added on,” he said.
The couple, along with their two children — 5 and 8 years old — add to the exterior appearance with accessories such as flowers in the spring and summer and inflatable yard decorations for the holidays.
The inflatables, which were purchased at garage sales, have included an Easter bunny, pumpkins and turkeys.
This past Christmas, a giant inflatable snowman reclining on its side was positioned in front of the house.
The inflatables are often combined with other yard decorations, and each season, the Coopers run a string of lights along the fencing and the garage as well.
“We try and add something a little different every year and keep it lighthearted,” David said. “Basically we do it to make people smile as they are passing through in the night. It’s something to keep it happy in the neighborhood and on Fourth Street.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.