NP American Legion post celebrates 102nd birthday

The American Legion Post No. 163 is celebrating its 102nd birthday on Sunday with a special dinner, according to a press release.
The dinner is limited to members of the Legion, Auxilliary and Sons of the American Legion and their spouses only.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at 2020 E. Fourth St. It is $12 per plate.
The event will honor 50- and 60-year members, and will feature special guests including law enforcement officers, firefighters and Boys and Girls State participants.
