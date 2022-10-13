NP Chamber members celebrate a memorable economic year

North Platte’s many economic development milestones of 2022 were reflected throughout Thursday’s North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. annual meeting.

The evening’s awards and main speeches celebrated young and veteran community leaders alike, not to mention headliner projects as large as Sustainable Beef LLC and as compact as Venue 304, the meeting’s host site.

Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, heaped praise on North Platte for its ongoing economic progress while encouraging local leaders and chamber members not to let up.

“This is North Platte, epicenter of economic development for the entire state of Nebraska,” he said. “You have the ability to influence east Nebraska, west Nebraska, north Nebraska and south Nebraska, because this is North Platte.”

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said North Platte has much to be proud of as it looks back at the year after Gov. Pete Ricketts named the city Nebraska’s 2021 Showcase Community.

It included not just Sustainable Beef’s formal construction launch last week but progress in setting up an industrial “rail park” outside Hershey, the continued transformation of North Platte’s 1972 mall into District 177 and a rapid petition drive that put North Platte Recreation Complex upgrades before voters next month.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but many communities would be envious to be in our position,” Person said while giving his annual report.

Brandon Jones, owner of Beveridge Well Drilling, handed over the chamber’s board chairmanship to North Platte lawyer Bill Troshynski after handing out the 2022 chamber awards.

The last one, for the chamber’s Economic Development Partner of the Year, went jointly to DED, the city of North Platte, Lincoln County and the Nebraska Legislature for their roles in helping the Sustainable Beef and rail-park projects become reality.

Goins, who accepted DED’s award, used his keynote address to present his department’s five statewide goals and urge North Platte to pursue them in building on its economic successes.

Nebraska can capitalize on its own post-COVID-19 economic strength by retaining and acquiring talent, expanding in-state firms, luring out-of-state firms that offer good-paying jobs, aggressively building more housing and upgrading broadband infrastructure, he said.

“As leaders, we must recognize talent deeper in the pipeline and get them engaged in our workforce so they stay here in North Platte and they don’t go to other places,” Goins said.

But he also urged North Platte leaders to remember the importance not just of leadership but also of “economic inclusion” of all Nebraskans, relationships, trust and finally kindness.

“Kindness matters, because you can be competitive, you can operate in a competitive environment, but you can still be kind to people,” he said. “It’s what happens here in our state.”

Other chamber 2022 award winners recognized Thursday were:

• Business Member of the Year: Venue 304, developed by Hirschfeld’s partners Alan Hirschfeld and Abbie Pack in the former Sears building at East Fifth and Bailey streets.

• New Business of the Year: North 40 Chophouse, owned and spearheaded by returning native Rex Hansen in the remodeled S&R Service Station building at Sixth and Jeffers streets.

• Volunteer “Project” of the Year: North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance, led by co-chairs Leland Poppe and Megan McGown, for developing the current plan to renovate and expand the Rec Center and upgrade Cody Pool.

• Community Impact Volunteer: North Platte lawyer Brock Wurl for spearheading the August petition drive that secured a place for a proposed half-cent sales tax for Rec Center improvements on the Nov. 8 ballot. Wurl was the only award winner who couldn’t be present Thursday.

• Entrepreneurs of the Year: The joint award recognized three local couples who were among Sustainable Beef’s founders: Rusty and Rachael Kemp and their Pioneer Ranch in McPherson County; Kirk and Tracy Olson and their Olson Farms near Hershey; and Trey and Dayna Wasserburger and their TD Angus operation at the Rishel Ranch south of North Platte.

• Young Professionals — Community Award: Eagle Radio and the Schmidt Foundation for their support of North Platte Young Professionals and local economic development.

• Professional of the Year: Retiring University of Nebraska Regent Bob Phares, whose North Platte public career began at age 28 with his 1968 election as mayor. He was Nebraska’s youngest mayor to lead a first-class city.

• Business CEO of the Year: North Platte native Pat Keenan, who joined his family’s former Coca-Cola bottling business after college before transitioning into the hospitality industry as leader of Keenan Management.