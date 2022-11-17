NP City Council OKs Rec Center tax; all 4 wards voted ‘yes’ on Nov. 8

North Platte’s post-election tussle over the voter-approved recreation sales tax ended Thursday as the City Council gave final approval to the measure’s enabling ordinance.

It came after official Nov. 8 election results certified by Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell Thursday showed that the half-cent increase easily won in all four council wards and was favored in all 14 city election precincts.

In a quick five-minute meeting, council members voted 7-0 to waive the ordinance’s third and final vote — which would have been taken Monday — and 6-0 to adopt the ordinance.

Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods, two of the council’s three critics of the half-cent sales tax issue, voted to bypass the measure’s final reading. Rieker then voted “yes” to adopt the ordinance, with Woods abstaining.

The third opponent, Councilwoman Donna Tryon, was absent Thursday after having joined Woods both Tuesday and Wednesday in voting against enabling the tax boost.

With Thursday’s vote, North Platte’s combined state and local sales tax will rise from 7% to 7.5% April 1 if state officials complete their work in time.

Final election results showed that 65.3% of voters favored the sales-tax increase — placed on the ballot by a swift August petition drive — to raise $52.5 million to expand the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park.

A precinct-by-precinct breakdown released by Rossell’s office showed the half-cent boost won 58.2% approval in north-side Ward 4, 60.5% in east and far south Ward 1, 63.4% in central North Platte’s Ward 3 and 72.3% in Ward 2 on the city’s southwest side.

The ballot issue ran closest in Ward 1’s Precinct 2, covering southeast North Platte between the North Platte and South Platte rivers. The tax increase carried there by a five-vote margin, 161-156, translating to 50.8% approval.

Next closest was Ward 4’s Precinct 16, on the city’s far northeast side, where 53.4% backed the half-cent sales-tax boost by a 143-125 count.

All other precincts gave the ballot measure at least 57% support, with seven backing it by 60% to 70% margins. Precincts 6, 7 and 8, all in Ward 2, voted for the Rec Center sales tax by nearly 3-to-1 margins.

The post-election controversy erupted during Tuesday’s regular council meeting, which Rieker missed due to travel and Councilmen Brad Garrick and Ty Lucas missed due to illness.

The other five members split 3-2 in favor of first-round approval, one shy of advancing the ordinance enacting the tax boost. Woods and Tryon, both opponents of the half-cent sales tax increase, voted “no.”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher cast a “yes” vote in an attempt to move the ordinance forward, based on advice that he could from City Attorney Bill Troshynski after an on-the-spot review of state laws.

Troshynski reconsidered his advice before Wednesday’s special meeting, recommending that the council treat Tuesday’s vote as a failed attempt and start over with a first-round vote.

Council members declined to waive the final two readings before advancing the ordinance, both times on 5-2 votes. Tryon and Woods again voted “no,” with Rieker still absent and Garrick and Lucas back in attendance.

After Garrick moved for second-round approval to open Thursday’s meeting, council members voted without comment to waive a third vote and make a Monday special meeting unnecessary.

Rieker then declared that his vote on the sales-tax ordinance “has probably caused me more consternation than anything I’ve done or will have done in my term on the council.”

He renewed his concerns that the city shouldn’t take on $52.5 million in indebtedness in a time of high inflation and a U.S. economy at risk of recession. Proceeds from the half-cent sales-tax boost will gradually pay off the bonds.

However, “I’ve come to the conclusion that my responsibility is not necessarily to vote what I think is the correct thing to do but to ratify the vote of the people by enacting the tax, which I will do,” said Rieker, who won re-election Nov. 8 to his Ward 4 seat.

Woods, Rieker’s neighbor and fellow Ward 4 councilman, said that he would sit Thursday’s vote out after opposing the sales-tax ordinance the two previous nights.

“I finally got a ‘no’ vote on record that will stand, and that is what I wanted to do,” he said, referring to the previous two nights’ events.

Rieker, Garrick, Lucas, Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz and Brian Flanders voted for the sales-tax ordinance’s final adoption.